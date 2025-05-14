“Where do you go to feel part of a community?”

In a world where the internet is boxing individuals in their own corners more than ever, James, Director of Communications and Campaigns at Rethink Mental Illness, makes his case to increase opportunities for social connection.

I’m what’s known as a genuine mockney. Born in London, I spent my formative years growing up in South Norfolk before returning to the capital in my early twenties - where I’ve lived ever since.

Growing up in the countryside, there was a familiar stereotype: cities were isolating, cold, and anonymous, while the countryside was warm and welcoming - a place where people knew each other and would stop to chat or say hello. A well-worn “known known” is that no one talks to each other on the Tube in London (and, in fairness, it’s true that most Londoners don’t strike up conversations with strangers underground).

Fast forward a few decades, and that stereotype hasn’t held true for me. Possibly helped by being a parent - and the default networks that come with it - I’m lucky to feel that my part of the city has a real sense of community. I know my neighbours. It’s hard to leave the house without someone saying hello.

We’re especially fortunate to have a wonderful local pub at the heart of it all, where everyone is welcome. Every time I go in, I’m struck by the diversity of the people inside and the genuine warmth it brings to the neighbourhood. And of course, London benefits from a transport infrastructure that allows people to move around the capital with relative ease - something that simply doesn’t exist in many other parts of the country.