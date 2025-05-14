How Former Gonzaga Hoopers LeeAnn and Jenn Wirth Became Social ...

Jenn and LeeAnn Wirth are well known in the Gonzaga community for their time on GU’s women’s basketball team. What people may not know, however, is the twins’ social media journey after graduating in 2021, a path they did not think of going down at the time.

“To be honest, we never sought out social media,” the Wirths relay via email. “We had always planned to try to play basketball professionally overseas.”

The Wirth twins played basketball at GU from 2017 to 2021, with Jenn earning WCC Player of the Year in 2021 and LeeAnn earning all-WCC honorable mention the same year. The twins helped lead the Zags to two WCC championships during their four-year tenure.

Despite COVID halting the twins’ opportunity to play overseas, they found ways to stay connected to basketball. I interviewed the Wirths via email and they answered my queries together about post-basketball life, embracing social media and their new fitness company.

“Posting fun basketball videos after our season was our way of still staying connected to the sport,” they said about leaning in to social media. “It was around that time TikTok was getting popular as well, and some of our videos went viral.”

Their sudden popularity on social media gave the twins motivation to pursue it further by creating wellness and fitness content. The twins use their individual experiences in sports to help others in their own fitness journeys.

“It truly is a part of our everyday life, so that content is easy for us because we get to highlight habits and lifestyle changes that we focus on.”

The twins recently launched their own online coaching program called Wirth Twins Wellness, a whole-person approach to living a healthy life. They spend ample time with each client they take into their program.

The twins know that everyone is in different areas of their fitness journey and takes that into account when coaching clients.

“Some are just getting started and some have a really good grip but just need a little accountability. We want our content to be easily understood no matter where someone is on their journey.”

Despite the switch in careers, the Wirth twins attribute a lot of their success to their time at Gonzaga.

“The discipline of waking up early or showing up when you don’t feel like it, getting to work with girls from all over the world with different backgrounds and cultures. These are the things that have molded us and allowed us to get to this point in our careers.”

Looking back at their time at GU, the twins reminisce about the small moments they experienced as an athlete. “Honestly, the titles, championships and accolades are great, but it was the in-between moments that have carried with us.”

Looking forward, the twins have advice for anyone who is going through their own wellness journey or wants to start.

“Just start, even if you start small. Our small habits compound and create momentum, and you can’t get to step 100 without step one.”

They also have advice for people who are thinking of creating content for social media.

“Our number one piece of advice is to share the real you, and you will find that so many people crave realness and authenticity. You can be a light and breath of fresh air for so many people.”