Top Coach Awards Announces the 2025 Top Coaches in America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Coach Awards is proud to announce its 2025 honorees, a nationally recognized group of coaching professionals selected for their exceptional work in helping people lead, communicate, heal, build, and thrive.This year’s honorees represent a broad spectrum of coaching expertise—including leadership, team performance, communication, wellness, DEI, organizational culture, personal development, and career transition. Each was selected based on peer nominations, measurable impact, and professional credibility across industries.The 2025 honorees include Ann Farrell, Andree Aiken, Angela Cusack, Bill Koch, Cheryl Procter-Rogers, Christina Noble, Courtney Peterson, David Taylor-Klaus, David W. Ziebler, Dr. Katharina Schmidt, Gaby Alvarez-Pollack, Hassan Moore, Karen Cappello, Kari Ginsburg, Laurie Cozart, Lei Comerford, Linley B. Daly, Linda Shaffer-Vanaria, Lisa Collins, Lori Harris, Maria Elena Armijo, Mindy Kantor, Pam Boney, Parul Agarwal, Paulette Rao, Paul O’Donovan Rossa, and Sheeba D. Varghese.To view the full list of 2025 honorees, visit www.TopCoachAwards.com “These coaches are on the front lines of change—whether guiding executives, supporting healthcare professionals, helping teams communicate more effectively, or empowering individuals to step into their next chapter,” said Olivia Anderson, Awards Director at Top Coach Awards. “Their work is powerful, practical, and deeply human.”Top Coach Awards was launched to elevate the visibility of the coaching profession and celebrate those delivering real results. Now in its second year, the platform has quickly become a trusted source for recognizing coaching excellence across sectors.The 2025 campaign aligns with International Coaching Week and includes national media visibility, spotlight features, and a guest column series written by selected honorees.About Top Coach AwardsTop Coach Awards is a national recognition platform honoring the most impactful, respected, and innovative coaches in the United States. Honorees are selected annually based on peer nominations, demonstrated client success, and leadership within the coaching field. The program celebrates coaching as a force for transformation in leadership, business, health, education, and beyond.To learn more or view the full gallery: www.TopCoachAwards.com

