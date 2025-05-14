Exploring Covenant Relationships with God in ‘A Relational Fellowship’ by Nsima David Udoko PhD

Nsima David Udoko, PhD A RELATIONAL FELLOWSHIP: PURSUING A COVENANT RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD

New faith-based book encourages believers to deepen their spiritual walk through intentional covenant fellowship with God.

This liberation allows individuals to align more deeply with God’s nature, fostering a reciprocal relationship based on trust, obedience, and purpose.” — Explora Books

BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nsima David Udoko PhD , takes readers on a life-changing adventure to rediscover the core of the Christian faith—relationships—in his book, ‘ A Relational Fellowship: Pursuing a Covenant Relationship with God .’ Dr. Udoko examines the divine structure of human existence, which is based on both vertical (spiritual) and lateral (social) relationships, drawing on decades of pastoral and teaching experience in four different countries.The book’s central message emphasizes that spiritual renewal is not just about belief but about living in accord with Christ in thought, behavior, and purpose. Dr. Udoko writes with clarity and conviction, reminding readers that the new birth is an act of divine grace that frees believers from the weight of sin and human depravity. This liberation allows individuals to align more deeply with God’s nature, fostering a reciprocal relationship based on trust, obedience, and purpose.Designed to resonate with both seasoned believers and new Christians, ‘A Relational Fellowship’ brings together theological insight and practical application. Dr. Udoko highlights the importance of covenant—a binding spiritual agreement—and encourages readers to go beyond religious practice to cultivate a lifestyle grounded in God’s word, values, and kingdom purposes.The author’s passion for biblical teaching is evident throughout. His academic and ministry background—including a PhD in Statistics, teaching roles in universities across Nigeria, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the U.S., and Bible training at Assemblies of God Bible College—lends depth and credibility to his message. Currently based in Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Udoko serves as the National Secretary of Scripture Union Nigeria in North America and actively ministers to international students and local churches.‘A Relational Fellowship: Pursuing a Covenant Relationship with God’ is a guide to living in covenant with God, understanding one’s divine identity, and committing to a life of service and spiritual maturity. With accessible language and heartfelt conviction, Dr. Udoko’s book is positioned to become a trusted resource for Christian readers worldwide seeking deeper spiritual connection and purpose.The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Readers of Christian non-fiction, discipleship materials, and spiritual growth guides will find it especially enriching.To purchase a copy of the book, click here: https://rb.gy/pwzagu About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.