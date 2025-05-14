Pradeep Goel Appointed CEO of PAI3 to Lead the Rise of Personal, Containerized AI

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAI3, the decentralized network for personal AI agents, today announced the appointment of Pradeep Goel as its Chief Executive Officer.

Goel brings more than 30 years of leadership across healthtech, fintech, and government technology programs, and is now focused on shaping the future of AI: decentralized, personalized, and owned by the people it serves.

PAI3 is building a new model of AI - one where individuals and communities deploy their own intelligent agents inside secure, portable containers. These agents adapt to the user, are governed by the user, and serve only the user. The project is accelerating quickly - and bringing on Pradeep Goel to lead this next phase of growth was a strategic decision by the PAI3 founding team and core contributors.

“AI is the most transformative innovation of our generation. It should be a tool you control - shaped by your values, responsive to your goals, and accountable only to you. That’s the promise of PAI3: to build AI that belongs to people. Secure, personal, and governed by communities, not corporations. That’s the kind of shift we need.” – said Goel.

Goel’s track record spans both private enterprise and national programs. He served as:

• CIO of Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota

• A core leader in the rollout of Medicare and Medicaid systems used by millions of Americans

• A contributor to healthcare reform under both the Bush and Obama administrations

• CEO, COO, CIO, and CTO across multiple high-growth companies

• Recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Top 100 Most Promising Entrepreneurs Worldwide

This background - bridging systems-level thinking and people-first design - is directly aligned with PAI3’s mission.

A Strategic Alignment Between Infrastructure and Intelligence

Goel will continue to serve as CEO of TuumIO, the decentralized infrastructure platform that powers PAI3’s container technology. PAI3 is already a licensee of TuumIO’s infrastructure, and both organizations see natural synergy in working together - while continuing to operate independently.

This strategic alignment gives PAI3 a unique advantage: TuumIO’s zero-trust containers allow applications - including AI agents - to run securely and independently, free from centralized cloud dependencies.

While both organizations remain operationally independent, the appointment was jointly proposed by the PAI3 founding team and key contributors, then reviewed and supported by TuumIO’s Board of Directors, who recognized the strategic value this alignment brings to both communities.

“There’s a natural fit here. TuumIO provides the infrastructure; PAI3 defines the next-generation AI that runs on it. Together, the two companies are positioned to deliver what much of the Web3 and AI ecosystem aspires to but has yet to achieve - real-world utility, real ownership, and real decentralization.”

About PAI3

PAI3 is a decentralized AI network designed to replace centralized control over artificial intelligence with user-owned infrastructure, community-built agents, and transparent governance. PAI3’s mission is to deliver AI of the people, by the people, for the people—secure, personal, and truly decentralized.

