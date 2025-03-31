PAI3 presents the Decentralized Inference Machine (DIM), an “EVM for AI”

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAI3 Network, the decentralized AI network, today revealed the Decentralized Inference Machine (DIM), a breakthrough technology that can trace, verify, and audit AI agents.

• DIM can trace the data, resources and models used by the Agent to give users complete transparency into how the inference was generated.

• DIM generates a trust score for users to determine if inference can be trusted.

• DIM makes it possible for users to see how agents make decisions, what data, models and resources were used by the agent to make the decision.

• DIM can combine multiple AI agents and coordinate their inputs and outputs to come up with better answers than any single model or agent can achieve.

Dr. Daniel Toshio Harrell, Chief Science Officer of PAI3 Network, explained the impact of DIM on adoption of AI agents, “DIM is like having several smart people effectively collaborating to solve a complex problem, instead of one person (agent) trying to solve it alone, with complete transparency of the whole process so users can trust the result.”

Dr. Harrell added, “Whether you're in healthcare, banking, logistics, or education, if you can't explain how AI agent came to its conclusion, you can not and should not trust it. DIM makes inference transparent, traceable, verifiable and therefor trust worthy. DIM is essential to making AI safe for use in mission-critical environments.”

The comparison of Decentralized Inference Machine (DIM) to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is intentional. Analogous to how EVM enabled composability and trust in smart contracts, DIM brings composability and trust to AI inference.

DIM is the trust layer essential for AI agents to achieve scale and adoption. DIM is available to select partners and clients of PAI3 Network immediately. DIM will be available for general use as part of the PAI3 Network upgrade scheduled later this year.

About PAI3 Network

PAI3 is a decentralized AI network designed to replace centralized control over artificial intelligence with user owned infrastructure, community built agents and user managed data. In addition to making AI agents transparent and trust worthy, PAI3 uses blockchain, tokenization and community governance to achieve its mission of AI of the people, by the people, for the people.

