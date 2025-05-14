Smart Cities Americas and Smart Cities Council Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Smart Cities Initiatives

Corey Gray, Chair and President SCC with Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO SCA Corey Gray, Chair and President SCC with Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO SCA

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Urban Futures

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Cities Americas (SCA) and Smart Cities Council (SCC) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a groundbreaking global network dedicated to advancing smart cities innovations. The partnership was formalized at the Smart Cities Summit North America in San Francisco, a premier event uniting urban leaders, technologists, and policymakers to address urban challenges and drive sustainable development.A Shared Vision for Sustainable Urban FuturesThe collaboration between SCA and SCC will focus on fostering innovation, sustainability, and citizen-centric solutions through joint initiatives in policy development, technology deployment, and Knowledge-sharing. By leveraging their combined expertise and networks, the organizations aim to accelerate the adoption of smart city technologies, enhance economic resilience, and improve quality of life in urban communities worldwide.Key Areas of CollaborationUnder the MOU, SCA and SCC will collaborate on five core objectives:1. Advisory Services: Deliver thought leadership, policy guidance, and technical expertise to governments, businesses, and stakeholders.2. Business Matching: Connect innovators, investors, and public entities to fast-track smart city projects.3. Capital Investment: Mobilize funding opportunities for tech-driven urban solutions.4. Education: Develop training programs and platforms to share smart city trends and best practices.5. Events: Co-host conferences, workshops, and expos to showcase cutting-edge smart city innovations.Leadership Quotes“This partnership is a pivotal step toward creating a global ecosystem where smart cities thrive,” said Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO of Smart Cities Americas. By uniting our strengths, we can tackle urban challenges more effectively and scale solutions that drive sustainability and equity.”“SCC’s mission to empower cities through technology aligns seamlessly with SCA’s vision,”stated Corey Gray, Chair and President of Smart Cities Council. “Together, we will unlock new opportunities for cities to innovate, attract investment, and deliver transformative outcomes for citizens.”About Smart Cities Americas (SCA)Smart Cities Americas is the leading platform for smart cities intelligence, connecting local, national, and international stakeholders. Through news, research, and events, SCA drives sustainable solutions to complex urban challenges.About Smart Cities Council (SCC)Smart Cities Council empowers cities with access to case studies, capital, and services through a global network. SCC equips urban leaders with the tools to design, deliver, and manage smart technologies and strategies.Next StepsThe partnership will be operationalized through joint working groups and initiatives launched in the coming months. For more information, visit SmartCitiesAmericas.com or SmartCitiescouncil.com#SmartCitiesAmericas #SmartCitiesCouncil #SmartCities #UrbanInnovation-––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––High-resolution images and interview requests available upon request. For media inquiries, contact the respective organizations.

