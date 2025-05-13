Submit Release
House Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1666

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors

BENHAM, CARROLL, KENYATTA, MAYES, SALISBURY, SCOTT, SMITH-WADE-EL, RIVERA, McNEILL, WAXMAN, ABNEY, POWELL, PIELLI, GUENST, PROBST, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, FIEDLER, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, BURGOS, SHUSTERMAN, ISAACSON, BRENNAN, MERSKI, SCHWEYER, FLICK, KHAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MADDEN, FRANKEL, INGLIS, SANCHEZ, O'MARA

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.

