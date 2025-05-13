House Bill 464 Printer's Number 0447

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors DAVIDSON, MAYES, D. MILLER, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, FREEMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, GUENST, KHAN, CARROLL, SAPPEY, T. DAVIS, HOWARD, MADDEN, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, DALEY, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, DEASY, BOYD, CURRY, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, RIVERA, BRIGGS

Short Title A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and suits against the Commonwealth.

Memo Subject Extending Civil Statute of Limitations for Childhood Sexual Assault Survivors

Generated 05/13/2025 07:15 PM

