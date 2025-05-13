Submit Release
House Bill 464 Printer's Number 0447

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Sponsors

DAVIDSON, MAYES, D. MILLER, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, FREEMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, GUENST, KHAN, CARROLL, SAPPEY, T. DAVIS, HOWARD, MADDEN, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, DALEY, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, DEASY, BOYD, CURRY, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, RIVERA, BRIGGS

Short Title

A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and suits against the Commonwealth.

Memo Subject

Extending Civil Statute of Limitations for Childhood Sexual Assault Survivors

