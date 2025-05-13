CE: Ensure firm implementation of Director Xia Baolong’s important directives

MACAU, May 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will adhere to the “four expectations” outlined by Director Xia Baolong during his latest inspection tour of Macao. The Government will do so while uniting all sectors of the community in order to advance the city’s high-quality development under the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Mr Sam made the remarks today during a press conference at the Government Headquarters following the six-day inspection tour of Macao by Mr Xia, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.

The MSAR Government would be steadfast in its vital role as the primary governing entity and first-line responsible body for Macao, in addition to applying the spirit of the important speeches made by President Xi Jinping in practical ways, said Mr Sam.

During the press conference, the Chief Executive thanked Director Xia for conveying President Xi’s warm greetings to the people of Macao, for affirming the good start made by the new-term MSAR Government and its deployments on policy matters, and for providing critical guidance for Macao’s next-phase development.

Director Xia had made a comprehensive six-day inspection tour of Macao, noted Mr Sam. He had meetings with heads of the city’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches; panel meetings with representatives from various sectors, and field visits to over 10 key locations. These visits included: the Former Residence of General Ye Ting; the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum; the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion; the Macao University of Tourism; the site for the Macao-Hengqin International Education University Town; Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal project; the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao; the Dom Pedro V Theatre; Macao’s surrounding waters; and several plots of land reserved for development.

During these site visits, Director Xia conducted a comprehensive review of Macao’s current socioeconomic conditions, future development plans, and the progress of the MSAR Government’s various policy initiatives. He paid particular attention to several key areas, including: Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; cultural heritage preservation; urban renewal of older districts; and planning relating to maritime zones. Director Xia gave important guidance on these topics.

Mr Sam pledged that the MSAR Government will thoroughly study Director Xia's instructions, systematically allocate tasks, and ensure full implementation of his directives.

The Chief Executive highlighted seven areas of work to be strengthened.

First, is the need to strengthen crisis awareness in the community, and strengthen effort in relation to appropriate economic diversification as a matter of great urgency. The current era is witnessing accelerated evolution of transformations unseen in a century, with complex and profound changes reshaping the international geopolitical landscape. Against this backdrop, Macao faces growing uncertainties and instabilities in its external development environment. Moreover, Macao’s undiversified economic structure remains fundamentally unchanged, while neighbouring regions are intensifying the competition in the tourism and gaming sectors. This, coupled with Macao’s over-reliance on a single revenue stream – with public finances remaining heavily dependent on gaming receipts – means that the city’s capacity to withstand economic shocks remains limited. Such a situation has to be recognised by society as a whole. Macao must forge consensus and expedite efforts to achieve appropriate economic diversification, thereby fostering the city’s sustainable socioeconomic development.

Second, is the need for the industrial and commercial sectors to play a greater role in the MSAR’s development and in national progress. This requires upholding the fine tradition of patriotism for the country and loyalty to Macao, and requires demonstrating both the courage and aptitude for necessary struggles. There is a need to stay united in safeguarding the interests of the nation and of Macao. The industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs should align their business growth with the prosperity of the MSAR and the development of the country. With steadfast confidence, they should regard Macao as their home, and focus sharply on the MSAR’s priority development objectives. Through concrete actions - particularly in advancing appropriate economic diversification and developing the Cooperation Zone – development plans should be turned into tangible projects, providing substantive contributions.

Third, is the need to grasp accurately the meaning of the strategic positioning of “Macao + Hengqin”, and to intensify efforts to advance development of the Cooperation Zone. It must always be borne in mind that construction of Hengqin was rooted in the original intention to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. It is essential to treat construction of Hengqin as Macao’s own affair, enhancing Macao’s sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency in relation to that. It is necessary to remember President Xi’s important directives regarding three key assessment criteria to evaluate effectiveness of the Cooperation Zone’s development, introducing bold reforms and innovations, and strengthened connection in hardware, software and people-to-people ties between Macao and Hengqin. It is necessary to transform the Cooperation Zone into Macao’s beautiful “backyard” and pave a new path for Macao’s long-term development.

Fourth, is the need to leverage Macao’s inherent advantages to broaden openness and expand its prominence on the international stage. Further effort should be made to: develop key markets in Portuguese-speaking and Spanish-speaking countries; explore emerging markets across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa; substantially expand global commercial networks to widen Macao’s international circle of cooperation; enhance domestic connectivity and external linkages; and promote China's and the MSAR’s narratives to the world.

Fifth, is the need to advance Macao’s four major infrastructure projects in an orderly manner. These strategically-conceived initiatives – carefully planned by the MSAR Government to serve Macao's interests, the nation’s priorities, long-term development needs, and overarching objectives – represent pivotal instruments for enhancing Macao's progress and deepening its integration with national development strategies. The MSAR Government will mobilise and allocate necessary resources to advance these four major projects through phased implementation, with a view to maximise their catalytic effects and generate fresh momentum for Macao's transformation.

Sixth, is the need for local patriotic and love-for-Macao associations to persist in strengthening their development. Macao has deeply-rooted traditions of patriotism for the country and loyalty to Macao. In this new phase, it is necessary to embed further these core values, while consolidating and expanding patriotic force. The associations should pursue continuous self-improvement through institutional reform and innovation, adapting to contemporary requirements, including enhancing political participation capabilities and optimising delivery of community services.

Seventh, is the need to optimise youth development initiatives to support better the young people of Macao. During his inspection visit, Director Xia showed particular interest in the welfare and prospects of Macao’s young people, attentively listening to the views of young professionals and university students across various sectors. The MSAR Government will implement robust measures to: create conditions conducive to young people’s personal and professional development; provide comprehensive support for their education, employment and entrepreneurship; and address pressing concerns identified by young people.

At today’s press conference, the Chief Executive said that as Macao enters a new development phase, the MSAR Government will unite all sectors of society in fully and accurately implementing the “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and the principle of the city’s high degree of autonomy.

The Government will remain steadfast in realising all policy measures necessary. The Government is confident that under the central authorities’ strong leadership and with substantial support from the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Macao will leverage its unique positioning and distinctive advantages; effectively implement all the central authorities’ policies that benefit Macao; and consolidate cross-sectoral collaboration.

Through this strategy, Macao will overcome all challenges, pioneer new frontiers of development, and achieve fresh milestones, while continuously advancing high-quality implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, and making significant contributions to the Chinese path to modernisation and to national rejuvenation.

During the press conference, Mr Sam took questions regarding maritime zone planning; a blueprint for a high-level cultural and tourism zone; industrial restructuring; economic and tax base expansion; plans for Macao officials’ overseas visits in the second half of this year; enhanced Hong Kong-Macao cooperation mechanisms; accelerated development of the Cooperation Zone; development prospects of local patriotic associations; and initiatives to attract foreign investment and top-tier talent.