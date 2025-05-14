Nile Livingston is part of the Symbol Creative Awards 2025 jury panel

An official announcement that Nile Livingston will be a Jury member at the 2025 Symbol Creative Awards

Nile Livingston, CEO of Creative Repute, joins the global jury for the 2025 Symbol Creative Awards, celebrating innovation in design and marketing.

Through this experience, I am looking to find something that will both elevate the standard of excellence and inspire creatives and innovators like myself, everywhere.” — Nile Livingston

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to share that Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute, Inc. graphic design and website development agency, is part of the jury for Symbol Creative Awards 2025.

This year, the jury brings together creative experts from 17 countries from all over the world, including C-executives, creative directors, marketing leaders, and influential designers. The jury members will review submissions in over 300 categories.

“Our jury plays a significant role in making Symbol Creative Awards what they are — fair, transparent, and inspiring. Even though their job isn’t easy, we’re sure that their diverse perspectives and expertise will help them objectively evaluate all of the outstanding entries,” says Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Creative Awards.

Nile Livingston also went on to share, “I am excited to be on a jury of diverse individuals appraising the work of contestants around the world. Through this experience, I am looking to find something that will both elevate the standard of excellence and inspire creatives and innovators like myself, everywhere.”

About Symbol Creative Awards:

Celebrating outstanding achievements in communication, marketing, and advertising on a global scale, Symbol Creative Awards represent the ultimate benchmark for excellence, creativity, and innovation.

About Nile Livingston:

Nile Livingston is a multidisciplinary artist and creative strategist whose work lives at the intersection of visual storytelling, social impact, and design innovation. In 2017, Nile transformed a solo practice into a dynamic, award-winning graphic design and website development agency, Creative Repute, where she works with a deep bench of specialists. Creative Repute's mission is to deliver impactful design solutions through a multidisciplinary approach to marketing. The agency intentionally hires, supports, and empowers diverse experts who share a collective drive for global transformation.

