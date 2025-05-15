Laguna Woods Podiatry Group Announces Grand Opening

Grand Opening celebration in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Woods Podiatry Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Dr. Neda Arjomandi Invites Community to Join on May 22nd for an Evening of Celebration

Laguna Woods Podiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art clinic, led by board-certified podiatrist Dr. Neda Arjomandi. The grand opening celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, networking, and guided tours of the new facility.

Located in the heart of Laguna Woods, this new clinic is dedicated to providing advanced, personalized care for patients dealing with foot and ankle conditions. Dr. Arjomandi brings years of clinical experience, surgical expertise, and a patient-first approach to her practice, making her a trusted name in podiatric medicine.

“We’re excited to open our doors to the Laguna Woods community and beyond,” said Dr. Arjomandi. “Our mission is to help patients get back on their feet—comfortably and confidently—through compassionate care and the latest medical advancements.”

The event is open to the public and will be attended by local dignitaries, healthcare professionals, and community leaders. Members of the Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) will also be present to honor Dr. Arjomandi’s achievement and commitment to healthcare excellence.

Join us in celebrating this exciting new addition to the healthcare community!

Grand Opening Celebration & Ribbon Cutting for Laguna Woods Podiatry Group

Wednesday, May 22, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

24953 Paseo De Valencia Unit 17B, Laguna Hills CA 92653

949-581-2520

Contact:

Shani Moslehi

Tel: 949.283.6767

Email: shani@ociacc.com

Website: www.ociacc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.