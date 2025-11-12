OCIACC’s Yalda Gala Honors Excellence in Leadership, Innovation, and Community Service

Ramin Mousavi Shiva Sharareh Sid Partow

Where culture meets compassion — OCIACC’s Yalda Gala honors leadership and funds programs empowering underserved entrepreneurs.

This gala reminds us that when culture and community come together, we create light that lasts beyond the night. Author: Shani Moslehi, CEO, Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce” — Shani Moslehi, CEO at OC Iranian American Chamber of Commerce

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) proudly announces its highly anticipated “Yalda Night Holiday Gala” , an evening of elegance, purpose, and cultural pride , taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa.

Expertly designed by Samira Weddings & Events, this year’s gala will transform the venue into a stunning celebration of Yalda, the ancient Persian festival marking the triumph of light over darkness. Guests will be treated to a champagne reception, a lavish dinner buffet, a Persian tea and dessert lounge, and an unforgettable night of music and dancing with DJ Taahaa, one of Southern California’s most acclaimed Iranian American performers.

More than just a celebration, Yalda Night brings together visionaries, business leaders, and changemakers for an inspiring evening that honors excellence, strengthens community bonds, and uplifts a shared commitment to giving back.

Honoring Excellence in Leadership and Innovation

Each year, OCIACC recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership and creativity have made a lasting impact in their industries and communities.

Individual Honorees:

• Dr. Shiva Sharareh – Visionary Scholar & Leader Award

• Pemon Montazemi – Visionary Inventor Award

• Maryam Tehrani – Women in Technology & Leadership Award

• Sid Partow – Legacy of Leadership & Enterprise Award

• Kevin Aussef – Excellence in Capital Markets Leadership Award

• Dr. Andrew Iraniha – Surgical Excellence Award

• Ramin Mousavi – Excellence in Leadership & Innovation Award

• Anoosheh Mostafavi Oskouian – Business Leadership & Environmental Stewardship Award

Corporate Honorees:

• Small Business Empowerment & Impact Award – Orange County Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

• Community Impact & Mobility Leadership Award – Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA)

• Community Sustainability & Partnership Award – Orange County Power Authority (OCPA)

An Evening with a Purpose

While Yalda marks the longest night of the year, its message is one of hope, renewal, and the power of light. The OCIACC Yalda Night Gala embodies that spirit, shining a light on community, generosity, and progress.

Proceeds from the event will benefit TAVAN, Together for Advancement, Vitality & Networking, OCIACC’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering underserved and immigrant entrepreneurs. TAVAN’s four pillars, Workforce Development, Financial Literacy, Business Consulting, and Sustainable Business Practices , provide access to education, mentorship, and economic opportunity for small and women-owned businesses across Orange County.

About OCIACC

The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing business growth, cultural exchange, and community empowerment. Through its signature programs and partnerships, OCIACC serves as a vital bridge connecting the Iranian American community with the broader business and civic landscape of Southern California.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – Champagne Reception | 7:15 PM – Dinner & Awards

Venue: Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa – 3131 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA

Tickets & Sponsorships: www.ociacc.com

Join us for an extraordinary evening where culture meets compassion, and every moment celebrates the light of giving.

Contact:

Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC)

📧 inquiry@ociacc.com | 🌐 www.ociacc.com

