WhatsApp Emerges as Key Growth Channel for NGL App

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL app, the fast-growing Q&A app, has identified WhatsApp as one of its most effective new user acquisition channels, particularly in international markets.

While early growth was largely driven by Instagram and Snapchat, recent data shows a significant uptick in users discovering and sharing the app through WhatsApp—especially in countries where messaging apps are the primary mode of digital communication.

Markets such as Brazil, India, and Saudi Arabia have shown the strongest growth tied to WhatsApp activity, as users increasingly share their NGL links in group chats and personal conversations.

The trend underscores a shift toward more private, peer-to-peer sharing of social tools, as younger audiences blend public social media and closed messaging networks.

NGL is currently testing product updates to better support this behavior, including improved link previews and flow optimizations for messaging-based sharing.

