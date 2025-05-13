Submit Release
NGL App Sees Spike in Growth Through WhatsApp Sharing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL App, the viral Q&A app, is seeing a sharp increase in user growth driven by sharing activity on WhatsApp.

While the app initially gained popularity through Instagram and Snapchat, recent trends show that WhatsApp has become a significant driver of new users—especially in markets like Brazil, India, and parts of the Middle East where the messaging platform dominates daily communication.

The shift highlights how users are adapting the app’s Q&A format beyond traditional social media, tapping into group chats and private networks to spark more personal engagement.

In response to this momentum, NGL is exploring deeper integrations and UX improvements tailored to messaging-first environments.

The rise in WhatsApp sharing signals a broader trend: Q&A content is no longer confined to public feeds—it’s thriving in private, high-trust channels.

