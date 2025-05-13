Interest rates remain the same for third quarter of 2025

IR-2025-59, May 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announces that interest rates will remain the same for the calendar quarter beginning July 1, 2025.

For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily. Here is a complete list of the interest rates:

7% for overpayments (payments made in excess of the amount owed), 6% for corporations.

4.5% for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000.

7% for underpayments (taxes owed but not fully paid).

9% for large corporate underpayments.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rates are equal to the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points.

Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus two percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus five percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half (0.5) of a percentage point.

These interest rates are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during April 2025.

Revenue Ruling 2025-11 PDF announcing the rates of interest will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2025-23, dated June 2, 2025.