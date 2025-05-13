Interest rates remain the same for third quarter of 2025
IR-2025-59, May 12, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announces that interest rates will remain the same for the calendar quarter beginning July 1, 2025.
For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily. Here is a complete list of the interest rates:
- 7% for overpayments (payments made in excess of the amount owed), 6% for corporations.
- 4.5% for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000.
- 7% for underpayments (taxes owed but not fully paid).
- 9% for large corporate underpayments.
Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rates are equal to the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points.
Generally, in the case of a corporation, the underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points and the overpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus two percentage points. The rate for large corporate underpayments is the federal short-term rate plus five percentage points. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment of tax exceeding $10,000 for a taxable period is the federal short-term rate plus one-half (0.5) of a percentage point.
These interest rates are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during April 2025.
Revenue Ruling 2025-11 PDF announcing the rates of interest will appear in Internal Revenue Bulletin 2025-23, dated June 2, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.