Burkhan World Announces $15 Billion in Strategic MoUs with Saudi Arabia Across Mining, AI and Defense Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burkhan World Investments (BWI), a United States-based global investment platform with hubs in Abu Dhabi and Miami, has signed three landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Saudi partners, totaling USD $15 billion in new investment commitments.

The MoUs were signed during the USA-Saudi Strategic Investment Forum in Riyadh, as part of President Donald J. Trump’s official delegation, reinforcing the deepening of economic and technological ties between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These agreements span critical minerals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and dual-purpose defense technologies, marking a major advancement in transnational collaboration between two global allies. Each MoU was designed to align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, a bold national framework aimed at economic diversification, industrial capability building, and future-focused innovation.

Three Strategic Memoranda of Understanding Signed:

1. Mining & Critical Minerals – Grand Mines Mining LLC

The first Memorandum of Understanding, valued at $9 billion, was signed with Grand Mines Mining LLC to launch a new Mining Investment and Operations Company headquartered in Saudi Arabia. This initiative will focus on the exploration, development, processing, and export of critical minerals—including lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements—vital to advanced manufacturing, energy storage, and clean energy infrastructure in the United States and allied nations.

The company will integrate cutting-edge technologies to enhance mineral extraction and refinement and will serve as a key supplier of processed critical minerals to U.S. and global markets. In addition, the initiative is designed to catalyze local and international capital through Saudi Arabia’s capital markets, positioning the Kingdom as a regional and global hub for mineral wealth and strategic resource delivery.

The agreement directly supports Saudi Vision 2030 by unlocking the economic potential of the Kingdom’s untapped mineral reserves, creating skilled jobs, enhancing industrial capacity, and accelerating the shift toward a diversified and innovation-led economy.

2. AI & Semiconductor Innovation – Watad Digital

The second Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Watad Digital, a Saudi private sector leader in emerging technologies. This agreement launches a $1 billion AI and Semiconductor Investment Platform and Innovation Hub, aimed at developing and commercializing foundational technologies for artificial intelligence, chip design, and high-performance computing.

The hub will nurture local startups, support global R&D partnerships, and facilitate the manufacturing of next-generation semiconductor components within the Kingdom. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 mandate to build a digital economy, accelerate AI adoption, and establish the Kingdom as a center of technological excellence in the MENA region and beyond.

3. Dual-Purpose Defense Technologies – Advanced Aircraft Technology (AAT)

The third and largest MoU, signed with Advanced Aircraft Technology (AAT) and global private sector partners, will establish BWI Nexus, a $5 billion Dual-Purpose Defense Innovation Fund and Integrated Innovation Hub in the Kingdom. The Fund will co-invest with leading defense investors in areas such as AI-powered defense systems, autonomy, advanced sensors, cybersecurity, space technologies, and next-generation materials.

The accompanying Innovation Hub will support over 320 deep tech firms from both Saudi Arabia and abroad. These companies will benefit from physical infrastructure, operational support, and access to regional markets—enabling them to localize operations, commercialize innovations, and scale globally from Saudi Arabia.

The initiative supports Vision 2030’s ambition to build sovereign defense capabilities, stimulate private sector innovation, and reduce dependence on foreign military imports by growing a local dual-use technology ecosystem.

Driving Strategic Alignment with Vision 2030 and U.S.-Saudi Relations

"Burkhan is honored to contribute to the next chapter of Saudi-U.S. economic cooperation," said Shahal Khan, Founder and CEO of Burkhan World Investments. "These memoranda are more than investments — they are long-term platforms that support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 while aligning U.S. technological strength with regional growth priorities. We believe in building cross-border ecosystems that drive security, innovation, and prosperity for all stakeholders.”

Through these Memoranda of Understanding, Burkhan has reaffirmed its commitment to bridging global capital with strategic sectors, building partnerships that create economic impact, support industrial transformation, and contribute to geopolitical alignment between allied nations.

About Burkhan World Investments

Burkhan World Investments (BWI) is a global investment firm focused on high-impact opportunities in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, defense, AI, and critical minerals. Operating from Miami and Abu Dhabi, BWI partners with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors to deliver “Profit with Purpose”—investment strategies that combine financial return with national and global impact.



