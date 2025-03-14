Project Blackbird Announces Inaugural Benefit Gala May 2 in Washington, DC

Alex Miles, Founder of Project Blackbird Project Blackbird's programmatic tour featuring the short film 'Blackbird' and celebrity panels will provide participants with actionable steps to address shame, connect with resources, and build resilience. Project Blackbird's #ShedShame campaign offers a multifaceted approach to mental health, aiming to create a more informed, compassionate, and resilient community.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Blackbird, a leading advocate for mental health awareness and accessibility, is proud to announce its inaugural Benefit Gala, set to take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC. This landmark event will bring together mental health advocates, community leaders and supporters to raise critical funds for Project Blackbird’s mission to expand access to mental health resources, particularly for underserved communities.

Founded by mental health advocate Alexandra Miles, Project Blackbird has championed the need to break down barriers to mental health care through education, outreach and direct support programs. The organization’s #ShedShame campaign has empowered thousands to seek help without stigma, and the upcoming gala aims to further this mission by expanding their impact in 2025 and beyond.

“The mental health crisis in America is not just a statistic; it’s a reality for millions of individuals and families,” Miles said. “At Project Blackbird, we believe that everyone—regardless of background, income, or status—deserves access to the mental health care they need. This gala is a celebration of our progress and a crucial step toward expanding our reach. By coming together as a community, we can ensure that more people have the tools they need to heal and thrive.”

The District of Columbia's Office of Paid Family Leave is the gala's Presenting Sponsor.

The funds raised during the gala will directly support Project Blackbird’s initiative to provide free therapy for 10,500 university students through an exclusive partnership with Talkspace, an innovative teletherapy platform. Additionally, the organization aims to double its annual outreach impact, connecting 20,000 individuals with mental health resources and support in 2025.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception featuring tastings by top D.C. chefs, seated dinner, a live auction and performances, followed by a robust program highlighting personal stories, expert insights, and the future of mental health advocacy, including the mental health journey of Nicholas Martino of ABOVEGROUND. Speakers expected to appear include the CEO of NAMI, Dan Gillison; the EVP of Talkspace, Natalie Cummins, as well as actor and athlete voices, to be announced. Attendees will be able to connect with like-minded supporters and leaders in the mental health space, while also participating in a fundraising effort that will drive tangible change.

Several ticket and sponsorship options are available for individuals and organizations to support the event at different levels. General Admission ($250) includes access to the cocktail reception, seated dinner, and two drink tickets. The Ambassador level ($500) offers VIP cocktail reception access, special recognition, and a seated dinner. Community Partners ($1,000) receive two VIP tickets, special recognition, and a quarter-page ad in the gala program. A Half-Table ($2,500) includes four VIP tickets, priority seating, special recognition, and a half-page ad, while a Full Table ($5,000) provides eight VIP tickets, priority seating, special recognition, and a full-page ad. Additional sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available, including special ad placements and acknowledgment listings.

Early bird pricing is now available, and supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this inspiring evening.

“This gala is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a statement that mental health matters,” Miles said. “By attending, donating, or sponsoring, you are directly impacting lives and helping to create a future where mental health care is accessible to all.”

To purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or learn more about the event, visit www.projectblackbirdinc.org.

Join us on May 2 to #ShedShame and take action for mental health accessibility. Together, we can build a world where everyone has the support they need.

About Project Blackbird

Project Blackbird is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and increasing access to mental health resources. Through educational programs, direct support initiatives, and partnerships with mental health providers, Project Blackbird seeks to break down barriers and empower individuals to seek the care they need. The organization’s #ShedShame campaign has inspired thousands to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and advocate for a more inclusive, supportive world.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

