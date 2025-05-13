WDVA Receives Generous Donation of ADA Transportation Van from Kitsap Transit VanLink Program

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce the donation of a state-of-the-art, ADA-compliant transportation van from Kitsap Transit VanLink. This new six-passenger van, featuring wheelchair loading capability, will serve as a critical resource for Veterans with mobility issues enrolled in the Transitional Housing Program (THP), ensuring reliable access to doctor appointments and community recreational activities.

Faced with budget constraints that rendered a replacement for the THP’s surplus-bound bus unattainable, WDVA’s Transitional Housing Program urgently needed an ADA-compliant vehicle to transport Veterans who rely on wheelchair access. By leveraging an established partnership with Kitsap Transit’s VanLink program—already proven through successful collaborations with the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard—WDVA secured their very own van outfitted with a ramp and lift. This proactive solution not only filled the gap left by the retired bus but also ensures that THP Veterans have reliable, accessible transportation to and from appointments and community events.

"Being able to travel outside the home and live one’s life is fundamental to one’s sense of independence, and Kitsap Transit is proud to support this human need through our VanLink partnership with WDVA,” said Sanya Bhatt, Kitsap Transit’s Marketing & Public Information Director. “Through this long-standing partnership, Kitsap Transit has already provided two vans to the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard and is now adding a six-passenger van with wheelchair loading capability to support THP Veterans visiting their communities and for attending medical appointments.”

Kitsap Mental Health, Special Olympics, and many other community-based agencies serving low-income, disabled, seniors, or Veterans have recognized the benefits of partnering with Kitsap Transit’s VanLink program to operate transportation services for their clients.

“This generous donation from Kitsap Transit means our THP clients can attend their appointments and have reliable access to the community,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. in expressing his gratitude. “We appreciate this support from the Kitsap Transit VanLink program and look forward to continued ADA access for our Transitional Housing Program Veterans."

This collaborative effort between WDVA and Kitsap Transit VanLink exemplifies a shared commitment to upholding the dignity and independence of Washington’s Veterans. By ensuring consistent and accessible transportation, WDVA continues its mission to support and empower those who have served our nation.

For more information about the program or additional media inquiries, please contact communications@dva.wa.gov.