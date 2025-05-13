Minnesota Agricultural Mental Health Specialist Ted Matthews Announces Retirement

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In recognition of this observance, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is recognizing an individual who has dedicated his career to supporting the mental health of Minnesota’s farm families. Ted Matthews, a long-serving agricultural mental health counselor, will retire at the end of June after decades of service to farmers across Minnesota.

Matthews has spent more than 30 years listening to farmers through some of the most difficult moments in their lives. In the 1990s, Farm Business Management instructors, with support from the MDA and funds from the Minnesota Legislature, helped launch a pioneering model of mental health care tailored to the unique realities of rural life. Matthews’ approach was simple: meet farmers where they are, honor their unique challenges and culture, and offer counseling without red tape, insurance requirements, or cost.

Research shows that farmers experience common mental health conditions more often than the general population. According to the National Rural Health Association, the suicide rate among U.S. farmers is 3.5 times higher than the national average. However, Matthews is quick to point out that the persistent stress inherent in farming and ranching can still take a significant toll on health, relationships, and outlook even without a formal mental health diagnosis.

Over his long career, Matthews has supported individuals and families coping with anxiety, depression, loss, and isolation. He’s been there for farm couples navigating relationship strain, families grieving a loved one lost to suicide, and those dealing with the trauma of having to depopulate flocks or herds during disease outbreaks. His presence has been a lifeline during times when few others knew what to say or how to help.

“Ted’s impact on rural mental health in Minnesota can’t be overstated. He has brought hope and healing to many in crisis with humility and heart.” Says MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen.

As he prepares to retire, the MDA invites those who have worked with Ted Matthews, or been impacted by his support, to share memories, express gratitude, or send well wishes. Notes can be emailed to Meg Moynihan at Meg.Moynihan@state.mn.us or shared by phone at 651-201-6616. Messages can be anonymous.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670 or visit minnesotafarmstress.com for resources and support 24/7.

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us