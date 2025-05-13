NYC Caterer Unveils Smoked Flavor Trend with Smokin' Grill

NYC caterer Bon Soir Caterers launches Smokin’ Grill, offering smoky dishes with local ingredients for events.

Our Smokin’ Grill adds smoky flavors to NYC events, using fresh, local ingredients to create engaging dining experiences.” — Jeff Riley, Owner, Bon Soir Caterers

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a leading NYC caterer based in Brooklyn, today announced the expansion of its renowned Smokin’ Grill service. This enhanced offering will bring the sizzling trend of smoked flavors to weddings, corporate events, and outdoor gatherings across New York City. It delivers bold, smoky dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients, setting a new standard for memorable event dining.Sizzling Innovation in NYC CateringBon Soir Caterers is igniting the NYC catering scene with its Smokin’ Grill, which taps into the 2025 culinary trend of smoked and charred flavors, as highlighted at the Winter Fancy Food Show. The Smokin’ Grill, a staple since 1999, features live cooking stations where chefs prepare slow-smoked brisket, tender ribs, and innovative plant-based options like smoked jackfruit, catering to diverse dietary preferences. This interactive setup transforms events into sensory experiences, blending the aroma of smoke with vibrant, Instagram-worthy presentations.The catering industry is projected to grow to $124 billion by 2032, driven by demand for unique dining experiences. According to industry insights, smoked flavors are at the forefront, with 68% of event attendees prioritizing memorable food experiences. Bon Soir addresses this by combining gourmet techniques with sustainable practices, sourcing meats and produce from local farms to reduce environmental impact and enhance flavor.- Bold Flavors: Slow-smoked brisket, ribs, and smoked eggplant caviar for plant-based guests, inspired by global BBQ traditions.- Interactive Stations: Live grilling engages guests, creating a dynamic and social dining experience.- Sustainability: Locally sourced ingredients and compostable serveware align with eco-conscious trends (First Class Catering).- Customization: Menus tailored to dietary needs, from vegan to gluten-free, ensuring inclusivity.Elevate your next event with Bon Soir Caterers’ Smokin’ Grill. Visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ or call 718-763-9420 to request a tasting and plan a smoky, unforgettable experience.Solving the Demand for Unique ExperiencesEvent planners and hosts face the challenge of creating standout moments in a competitive market. Traditional catering often falls short of delivering the wow factor modern guests crave. Bon Soir’s Smokin’ Grill solves this by offering a multisensory experience that combines bold flavors, live preparation, and visual artistry. A recent corporate event at Prospect Park, catered by Bon Soir, earned rave reviews, with one guest noting, “The brisket was tender, juicy, and flavorful… a memorable party!”.The Smokin’ Grill is versatile, ideal for summer weddings at Prospect Park Boathouse, corporate retreats, or backyard celebrations. Its alignment with 2025 trends—smoked flavors, interactivity, and sustainability—positions Bon Soir as a leader in NYC’s vibrant event scene.About Bon Soir CaterersBon Soir Caterers, located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, is a premier NYC caterer with over 25 years of experience. It specializes in weddings, corporate events, and outdoor gatherings and delivers personalized menus using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. As a preferred caterer at iconic venues like Prospect Park Boathouse, the company is renowned for its innovative cuisine and flawless service, earning a 4.9/5 rating on WeddingWire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.