DPS Urges Texans to Prepare for Extreme Heat

AUSTIN – This week, temperatures will soar across the state, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans to take precautions to stay safe. Taking simple steps now can help protect you and your loved ones this week and beyond.

SUMMER HEAT FAST FACTS:

Rapid Temperature Rise : On a 90-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise above 130 degrees in less than 30 minutes.

Vulnerable Populations : Children are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than the average adult.

Heatstroke Symptoms : Warning signs for heatstroke include headache, fainting, lack of sweating, rapid pulse and confusion. In cases of heatstroke, immediate medical attention is crucial.

Notice Pavement Temperature: On an 85-degree day, asphalt surfaces can reach up to 140 degrees. When surfaces are just 125 degrees, people and pets can burn their feet within 60 seconds of contact.

SUMMER SAFETY TIPS:

Stay Hydrated : Drink plenty of water throughout the day—hydration is key before going outdoors.

Avoid Excessive Amounts of Alcohol and Caffeine : Alcohol and caffeine are diuretics and can lead to dehydration. It’s best to avoid too much of either one, especially when spending time in the heat.

Limit Outdoor Activities : Try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day—typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Never Leave Children or Pets Unattended : Even for a short period, leaving children or pets alone in a vehicle when it’s hot can be fatal. Always take them with you, no matter how short the errand.

Act Quickly: If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1 immediately. Quick intervention can save their life.

If you or a loved one is in need of relief from the summer heat, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) provides a map of cooling centers that are open and operated by local officials. Texans can find their nearest cooling center here.

Summer is also the time when people hit the road for summer vacation. Before you head out, make sure your vehicle is in good condition, well-stocked and you’re prepared.

VEHICLE SAFETY TIPS:

Battery : Extreme heat can damage your vehicle's battery, making it harder to hold a charge and produce power.

Engine : When the engine is too hot, fuel can't circulate well, making it difficult to start.

Tires : Temperature changes can affect tire pressure, which can lead to uneven wear and shorten the life of a tire. The heat can also cause the air inside your tires to expand, leading to blowouts.

Wiper Blades: After a cold winter and spring rain, windshield wiper blades may need to be replaced. Rubber is vulnerable to extreme heat – so it’s a good idea to check for signs of wear and tear. If they aren’t in top condition, change them out before you go.

Air Conditioning : High summer temperatures can add extra stress to your vehicle's air conditioning system. Changing your air filter and checking your refrigerant can help ensure the air conditioner makes it through the summer.

Emergency Kit: Breakdowns happen, so it’s best to be prepared. Having an emergency kit in your car can help. The number one item is a cell phone battery charger to allow you to call for help. Other top items include a flashlight, jumper cables, a first aid kit, water and non-perishable food.

To get ahead of any problems, schedule a visit with a mechanic to make sure your vehicle is road trip-ready. Find additional summer heat safety tips at Extreme Heat (texasready.gov). Remember, by following all these tips, we can do our part to ensure everyone enjoys a safe summer season.

###(HQ 2025-53)