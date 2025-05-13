NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and NMexus on Tuesday announced a first-of-its-kind global business accelerator and commercialization center to boost foreign direct investment in the state.

The governor announced the NMexus (MEK-sus) Center at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C. The NMexus Center will equip companies from India, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia with the tools, knowledge, and networks necessary to successfully expand operations into New Mexico and succeed in the U.S. market.

“Today’s exciting announcement is the result of my administration’s strategic efforts to recruit and retain new businesses in New Mexico, which has a longstanding reputation as a leader in innovation,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The NMexus Center sends an unmistakable message to the rest of the world: New Mexico is open for business.”

Companies from India and Oman comprise the first cohort locating in the NMexus Center in the Mesa del Sol innovation district in Albuquerque. They include Zonap Engineering India, Alligator Automations, DCirrus, Inc., Supreme Technology, American Grain Corporation, Oliver Merino LLC, and Ardic.

The NMexus Center is equipped to serve up to 40 companies each year. It is expected to generate nearly 100 jobs in its first year and as many as 1,500 jobs within five years. The combined economic impact of the NMexus Center over five years is estimated to be more than $400 million.

Tuesday’s announcement reinforces New Mexico’s status as a global science and technology leader and growing FDI destination. India is the 15th foreign country investing in the state. Under Governor Lujan Grisham, New Mexico has attracted $2.57 billion in foreign investment, demonstrating the effectiveness of engaging with companies in their home countries.

“Today marks a new chapter for New Mexico, as we’re seeing the tangible results of our efforts in global trade bear fruit,” said Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Rob Black. “Through NMexus and our international partner organizations, we have created an economic super-highway for companies to start and grow their presence in the US – creating jobs and manufacturing opportunities.”

NMexus Executive Director Amar Vakil said Mesa del Sol offers tremendous resources for the new business incubator.

“We chose to invest in New Mexico, specifically in the Mesa del Sol innovation district of Albuquerque, because of its unmatched combination of affordability, connectivity, and access to a thriving ecosystem of research institutions, national laboratories, and a highly skilled workforce,” Vakil said.

“This project is a launchpad for international companies ready to scale in North America,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “The NMexus Center reflects our commitment to helping companies transition from entry to expansion, right here in Albuquerque. We’re not waiting for opportunity—we’re creating it.”

As part of Tuesday’s news conference, Lujan Grisham announced historic partnerships with IIT Kanpur, the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Oman Business Network, and Traders Advocacy Group of Ghana. These new partnerships will further establish New Mexico as the commercialization gateway for foreign companies to establish a presence in North America.

Additionally, these partnerships will encourage the joint research and development between NM-based and foreign universities to address cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, the development of green and sustainable energy technologies for the global energy transition, and the ability for foreign companies to near shore operations to solve supply chain issues.

“New Mexico offers a valuable opportunity to explore business expansion in one of the United States’ most strategically positioned and collaborative states,” said Karthik Maheshwaran, President of the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Following the state’s participation in the Investment Summit in Maryland this week, a delegation of companies from India and Ghana will travel to New Mexico to celebrate the official opening of the Center and participate in an ecosystem tour of the state.

“We are excited for the opening of the NMexus Center,” said Melinda Allen, President & CEO of the New Mexico Partnership. “This innovative program will be a catalyst to attract additional foreign direct investment across multiple industry sectors. We look forward to welcoming the foreign delegation and showcasing the benefits of locating in New Mexico.”