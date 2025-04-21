Governor issues statement on the passing of Pope Francis

SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued the following statement on the death of Pope Francis:

“Today, Manny and I join the people of New Mexico and the global community in mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away this morning at the age of 88.

Pope Francis embodied values that resonate deeply with New Mexicans – compassion for the marginalized, dignity for the forgotten, and grace extended to all. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis called for ‘a humble, more merciful and inclusive church’ that would reach out to the peripheries of society. His ministry touched countless lives, including many in New Mexico where his message of inclusion resonated across our diverse communities.

I invite all New Mexicans, regardless of faith tradition, to reflect on Pope Francis’s legacy of compassion and to answer his call to build a more just, more merciful world.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout New Mexico until sunset on the day of the pope’s interment as we honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.