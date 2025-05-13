PNNL’s Paiss Guides Development of a Unified Code for Minimizing Battery Hazard and Risk

Matt Paiss, a technical adviser at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been appointed the chair of the NFPA 800, Battery Safety Code technical committee under development by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Founded in 1896, the NFPA is a nonprofit organization that develops and maintains codes and standards to reduce fire, electrical, and related hazards around the world.

Batteries power much of everyday life, from smartphones to electric vehicles, but existing guidelines, like NFPA 855 for stationary energy storage systems, only address a fraction of their life cycle. With battery technology evolving rapidly, stakeholders have called for a unified reference to manage hazards from production through disposal. Paiss explained how NFPA 800 will fill that gap by consolidating best practices and clarifying how local authorities, businesses, and consumers can reduce the risk of incidents such as fires, explosions, and improper disposal.

“The need for clear guidance for safe handling of batteries across their life cycle is becoming more and more critical as we see rapid increase in high-energy density battery use, and potential for abuse in our communities,” he added.

Under NFPA’s rigorous standards development process, a technical committee of volunteer experts will draft the initial code. Once a draft standard is approved for public review by the NFPA Standards Council, it is posted on the NFPA's website for public input and proceeds through the process until it is presented to the Council for issuance. Paiss, already a primary voting member on NFPA 855, NFPA 418 for heliports and vertiports, and several standards for Underwriters Laboratories Inc. and the International Electrotechnical Commission, will lead this process for a maximum three-cycle term spanning nine years.

Paiss draws on 25 years of emergency response experience to inform safety codes and standards development in energy storage research. He served 23 years with the San Jose Fire Department, retiring as a captain. He also led Emergency Response Solutions, Inc., providing safety training and code consultation services. During that time, Paiss delivered electrical safety instruction to more than 8,000 responders and authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) across North America and contributed to sections on energy storage in national model fire codes. His expertise lays the groundwork for strong collaboration to develop a robust and practical standard.

“Consensus standards are only possible when there is wide representation of stakeholders. Not everyone gets what they want, but language that is clear, enforceable, and will lead to safer products is the end goal,” Paiss said.

Once issued, NFPA 800 will serve as the go-to resource for anyone involved in battery technology, from manufacturers to regulators, emergency responders, and industry professionals. This comprehensive approach is a key element of NFPA’s broader strategy, embodied by the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem.

“The NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem is a framework that considers all components that must work together to minimize risk and help prevent loss, injuries, and death from electrical and other hazards,” Paiss said. “PNNL is proud to support this important work.”