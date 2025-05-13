Submit Release
NGL App Reports Surge in International User Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL app, a fast-growing Q&A app, is seeing a sharp rise in international adoption, with recent data showing that the majority of new users now come from outside the United States.

Markets such as Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia have emerged as key growth regions, with user activity and engagement rates matching or exceeding those in NGL app’s original core market.

The app’s rise has been largely organic, fueled by peer-to-peer sharing and social integrations that make it easy for users to invite friends and spark conversations.

NGL’s team is currently focused on improving infrastructure and user experience to support this wave of global growth. Localized updates, language support, and region-specific optimizations are expected to roll out in the coming months.

The international momentum marks a significant milestone for the app, as it transitions from a U.S.-centered product to a globally adopted platform.

