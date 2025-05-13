Real Pro Auto Service Joins the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association

Real Pro Auto Service has joined the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association, reaffirming its commitment to ethics, education, and consumer trust.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, a well-established leader in automotive repair across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI, has announced its membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA). This strategic affiliation emphasizes the company’s dedication to upholding industry ethics, continuous technician training, and transparent service practices.

Advancing Repair Standards Through Association

The Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association works to strengthen relationships between automotive service providers and their customers. By setting industry-wide guidelines and educational initiatives, AMRA helps shops like Real Pro Auto Service enhance both operational integrity and customer trust.

The decision to join AMRA aligns with the company’s long-standing mission of delivering expert repairs grounded in clarity, fairness, and accountability.

Message from the Owner

"Our AMRA membership reflects our continued investment in transparency, ethical service, and education for both our team and our customers." – John Stewart, Owner

What Membership Means for Customers

By aligning with AMRA, Real Pro Auto Service commits to following best practices that guide how services are recommended, explained, and performed. Customers benefit from clearly communicated service recommendations and greater confidence in knowing those repairs are based on an ethical, standardized code.

This move supports Real Pro Auto’s broader effort to invest in technician education and strengthen relationships with the communities they serve.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With more than 33 years of service, Real Pro Auto Service offers comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. From brake inspections and engine diagnostics to advanced tire and electrical work, the company is known for its ASE-certified technicians, clear communication, and customer-first service philosophy.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit them at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

