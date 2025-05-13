Juvenile Probation Services Division Opens Two Request for Qualifications

The Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (AOCP) invites submissions to the following contractual services opportunities.

Juvenile Electronic Monitoring (EM)-Request for Qualifications (RFQ) FY2025-FY2028 The Juvenile Probation Services Division seeks highly qualified vendors to provide continuous electronic monitoring services to youth involved in the justice system, in accordance with the standards outlined in the RFQ at the link above. Community Youth Coaching (CYC)-Request for Qualifications (RFQ) FY2025 -FY2026 The Juvenile Probation Services Division seeks qualified providers to deliver a youth-guided, strength-based service that provides innovative and individualized engagement. This service will emphasize intensive relationship building, skill building, and positive youth development for youth on probation, in alignment with the standards outlined in the RFQ at the link above.

Responses to one or both RFQs must strictly adhere to the instructions and requirements specified in the respective RFQs.

Deadline: All responses are due by JUNE 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM CDT .

Selected respondents will be eligible to contract with AOCP to perform services for youth. The contract period for this solicitation spans three (3) annual cycles, beginning August 01, 2025, to June 30, 2028.

AOCP Primary contact regarding this RFQ :

Dawn LaBay

Office Manager

dawn.labay@nejudical.gov

402-471-2595