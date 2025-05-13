Kaari Prehab and Dr. Maria Sophocles Partner to Revolutionize Menopause Care

Kaari logo

New collaboration offers holistic movement and medical care to help women 45+ thrive through menopause and beyond.

Menopause is not the end of vitality—it can be the start of a powerful new chapter. Our programs are designed not just for clinical results but for overall resilience.” — Jenni Tarma

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaari Prehab , a leader in patient-centered osteoporosis prevention and care through specialized exercise programs, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Dr. Maria Sophocles, an internationally recognized gynecologist and advocate for women’s health. Together, they are redefining menopause care by providing science-backed resources and compassionate support that empower women aged 45+ to truly thrive.According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, one in two women over 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. Meanwhile, over 75% of menopausal women report symptoms that significantly interfere with their quality of life. Despite these alarming statistics, the healthcare system continues to provide fragmented care for women during this critical life stage.A Holistic Approach to MenopauseMenopause affects women physically, emotionally, and socially, yet is often ignored in healthcare discussions. This collaboration unites two experts with complementary approaches: Kaari Prehab’s evidence-based exercise programs designed to improve bone density, posture, balance, and mental well-being, and Dr. Sophocles’ 30 years of expertise in menopause care and a holistic understanding of healthspan specifically for women.Kaari Prehab’s programs are part of patient-centered osteoporosis prevention and care, offering tailored solutions for women at risk of, or managing osteoporosis. These programs emphasize strength training as an effective intervention to boost muscle and bone strength, prevent fractures and preserve mobility.Dr. Sophocles’ exclusive practice offers individualized and progressive healthcare to women who want a comprehensive, high-touch clinical experience. Women who want to optimize both their lifespan and the quality of their life. With luxuriously long visits, on demand access, and virtual care offered in the US and internationally as well as offices in Princeton, New York, and London for in-person needs.What the Partnership BringsThe collaboration will focus on:- Expertise Sharing: A fusion of Kaari Prehab’s movement science and Dr. Sophocles’ clinical leadership creates integrated wellness strategies for midlife and beyond- Public-Facing Platforms: Retreats, webinars, and live workshops designed to educate and inspire women on managing menopause through evidence-based practices.- Advocacy Initiatives: Campaigns challenging outdated stigmas about menopause, while equipping women with actionable tools for self-care, confidence, and physical vitality.“We’re not here to just talk about hot flashes and bone scans,” said Dr. Sophocles. “We’re here to treat the whole woman—to understand her needs, listen to her story, and provide comprehensive care that fosters wellness, not just symptom relief.”Empowering Women to ThriveAt the heart of the partnership is a shared mission: to empower women to thrive, not just survive. This shift in perspective is essential, as many women experience midlife as a time of diminishing energy, increased health risks, and social invisibility.“Menopause is not the end of vitality—it can be the start of a powerful new chapter,” said Kaari Prehab’s founder Jenni Tarma. “Our programs are designed not just for clinical results but for overall resilience. They give women back their autonomy, their strength, and their joy. We empower women to regain control of their physical health and significantly improve their quality of life.”Dr. Sophocles added, “This partnership represents a holistic approach to menopause care—one that addresses women’s physical and emotional needs. By combining our expertise in movement science and medical care, we’re creating a comprehensive approach that empowers women to thrive during this transformative life stage.”About Kaari PrehabKaari Prehab specializes in customized exercise programs that address fracture risk variables such as posture, balance, functional mobility, and stress - areas often overlooked in a clinical care environment - while promoting bone density, muscle strength and power. The science-backed solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of women seeking improved physical resilience throughout their menopausal journey.About Dr. Maria SophoclesDr. Sophocles is an internationally recognized gynecologist whose mission is to inform women about menopause and empower them to advocate for their best health. She has 30 years experience and is certified by The Menopause Society. Her TED talk “What Happens to Sex in Midlife” has garnered nearly a million views and her forthcoming book, “The Bedroom Gap” will be released in late 2025. This is a link to her website or follow her on instagram @mariasophoclesmd. You can reach out to Jennifer Eident (jen@morrowlan.com) to learn more about the program.

