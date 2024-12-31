Kaari Joins the International Osteoporosis Foundation: A Trusted, Evidence-Based Solution for Bone Density

Kaari logo

Kaari, a leading healthtech solution for osteoporosis, announces its membership in the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

Our growth reflects the urgent need for better solutions. Patients and healthcare providers are seeking exercise alternatives that are not only effective, but also grounded in science.” — Jenni Tarma

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborating for Better Osteoporosis SolutionsThe IOF’s Committee of Corporate Advisors brings together companies committed to advancing bone health through innovation and education. By joining this forum, Kaari strengthens its dedication to improving care for individuals with osteoporosis through exercise-based, evidence-backed methods. This collaboration ensures Kaari has access to the latest insights and best practices in the field of osteoporosis prevention and management.Kaari is proud to work alongside industry leaders to promote its strength training solution that delivers impactful results and addresses the pressing needs of osteoporosis sufferers globally. Together with the IOF, Kaari fosters greater awareness, encourages cutting-edge research, and advances education aimed at improving global bone health outcomes.Recognized by Leading InstitutionsKaari’s Strength Training and Yoga for Osteoporosis Program is also featured by the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation’s (BHOF). Both the BHOF and IOF endorse strength training as a safe and effective intervention for osteoporosis, emphasizing its ability to improve bone density, enhance balance, reduce fracture risk, and improve daily function and quality of life in those with low bone density.These recognitions highlight Kaari’s commitment to offering trusted, research-backed programs tailored to the needs of patients and practitioners. Inclusion on such reputable platforms reinforces Kaari’s position as a trusted leader in the field of osteoporosis care and prevention.Unprecedented Growth Driven by Patient DemandSince January 2024, Kaari has experienced remarkable 426% growth, driven by increasing demand for innovative, effective and non-pharmacological solutions to osteoporosis care. This expansion underscores the urgent need for alternatives to current treatments, which often leave gaps in addressing the holistic needs of patients. Kaari’s programs combine accessible digital technology, expert guidance, and evidence-based protocols to fill these critical gaps. Our growth reflects the urgent need for better solutions ,” said Jenni Tarma, CEO of Kaari. “Patients and healthcare providers are seeking exercise alternatives that are not only effective, but also grounded in science. Fracture risk is multifactorial, so alongside bone density, we need to address other important variables such as balance, posture, muscle strength, functional mobility, and pain and sleep management. Being part of the IOF and BHOF is an honor, and it validates our mission to transform lives by providing patient-centered care that comprehensively reduces fracture risk from all angles.”Evidence-Based Healthtech You Can TrustKaari provides comprehensive osteoporosis management through its unique blend of strength training, yoga, and research-based protocols. These programs empower osteoporosis sufferers and those at risk of developing the condition with practical, accessible tools to improve their bone density. Patients can rely on Kaari’s expertise and commitment to safety, knowing each program is based on the most up-to-date findings in osteoporosis research, and modified to suit individual needs.People joining a Kaari program can trust that the protocols are updated to reflect the latest advancements in osteoporosis care, ensuring both safety and effectiveness. This dedication to delivering the best possible care makes Kaari a trusted choice for both patients and healthcare providers.A Global MissionAs an IOF member, Kaari aims to further its mission of improving the lives of people with osteoporosis by fostering global collaboration and education. By participating in international forums and initiatives, Kaari helps to advance awareness of prevention and effective management strategies. Kaari is committed to raising awareness about proactive bone health management and driving meaningful change in osteoporosis care.With its comprehensive programs, Kaari empowers individuals to take control of their health, reduce fracture risks, and maintain active, independent lifestyles. Through partnerships with the IOF and BHOF, Kaari is making a lasting impact on the global osteoporosis community, offering hope and improved quality of life to millions worldwide.For more information about Kaari’s programs and its work with leading organizations, visit our website.About KaariKaari is a cutting-edge osteoporosis healthtech solution transforming the lives of people at risk of osteoporosis, typically women over 50, and those who already have a diagnosis, often as a result of a fracture. By combining evidence-based protocols with innovative techniques, Kaari empowers individuals to manage their bone density with confidence. Through partnerships with the International Osteoporosis Foundation and the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, Kaari is shaping the future of osteoporosis care.

Client testimonial for results achieved from Kaari Prehab

