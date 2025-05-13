Incrypted Conference 2025 and Online Marathon to kick off Ukrainian Blockchain Week

Incrypted Conference - The biggest crypto event of the year in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June, the Incrypted team invites all Web3, blockchain, and crypto enthusiasts to two major events:June 9 — Incrypted Online Marathon 2025A flagship online event covering the future of blockchain scalability, Web3 mass adoption, crypto market trends, and the impact of AI on the industry.Participation is free — register here: https:// incryptedconference.com /online-marathon/June 14 — Incrypted Conference 2025 at Parkovy Convention CenterOver 3,000 attendees, more than 30 speakers from around the world, and 50+ partners.The conference will bring together founders, investors, traders, and enthusiasts to discuss crypto regulation in Ukraine, the evolution of Web3, AI integration, marketing in the crypto space, cybersecurity, and more.Get your ticket and learn more: incryptedconference.com

