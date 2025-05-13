Real Pro Auto Service Joins the Motorist Assurance Program

Real Pro Auto Service has officially joined the Motorist Assurance Program, reinforcing its commitment to transparent, standardized, and quality service.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, a well-respected name in auto repair and maintenance across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has announced its official enrollment in the Motorist Assurance Program. This membership strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, integrity, and excellence in vehicle service standards.

Standardizing Trust in Auto Repair

The Motorist Assurance Program is a nationally recognized initiative that promotes best practices and standardized communication between automotive repair facilities and vehicle owners. By adopting MAP guidelines, Real Pro Auto Service aligns its service recommendations with a trusted industry benchmark that is both customer-focused and technically sound.

Message from the Owner

"Joining MAP helps us raise the bar by ensuring every repair is guided by industry-standard procedures our customers can trust." – John Stewart, Owner

Benefits for Customers

Customers of Real Pro Auto Service can now expect greater clarity and consistency in service explanations, pricing transparency, and confidence in recommended repairs. MAP's Uniform Inspection and Communication Standards (UICS) are designed to reduce confusion and build trust between technicians and motorists.

The program ensures that vehicle owners receive accurate assessments and can make informed decisions about maintenance or repairs. For Real Pro Auto, this reinforces a decades-long reputation for dependable and honest service.

Part of a Growing Commitment to Professionalism

Joining the Motorist Assurance Program is one of several initiatives Real Pro Auto Service is undertaking to enhance quality and accountability. Coupled with their ASE-certified technicians, digital vehicle inspections, and same-day service goals, this move underscores a mission to deliver not only technical excellence but also a better overall customer experience.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With more than 33 years of experience, Real Pro Auto Service provides a full range of automotive repair and maintenance services across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Services include brake repair, engine diagnostics, tire services, electrical repairs, and more. The team of ASE-certified technicians is known for its commitment to honest service, quality workmanship, and customer-first values.

To learn more about Real Pro Auto Service or to schedule an appointment, visit them at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

