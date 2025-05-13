Canadian wanted in Florida for probation violation on his burglary charge arrested at the Port of Trout River

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Chateaugay border crossing, encountered a Canadian citizen who had an active arrest warrant from Stuart, Florida.

On May 8, CBP officers encountered Sacha Michaud, a 49-year-old Canadian citizen heading to Lake Placid, New York. Upon arriving at the primary inspection area, the driver presented his identification, and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated an active warrant on Sacha Michaud who was subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of Sacha Michaud and then confirmed he had an active arrest warrant for Probation Violation on an original charge of Burglary out of Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida.

“Our skilled CBP officers effectively leverage national law enforcement resources to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said Trout River Port Director Virgil Farnsworth. “I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, Sacha Michaud was turned over to the New York State Police. He is currently being held by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition.

