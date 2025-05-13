Black Horse Health, A New Heights-Area Health and Wellness Facility, Welcomes Its First Clients

Black Horse Health Entry Area One of Black Horse Health's Common Areas Black Horse Health Backyard & Pool Area

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Horse Health (711 E. 20th), a new, state-of-the-art facility offering integrative treatment and wellness therapies, announced that it has formally begun treating clients as of Monday, April 28. Located in the Heights in an extensively renovated residential property acquired in 2023 that spans nearly 10,000 square feet across multiple floors, Black Horse Health is built upon the founding tenet of supporting personalized, integrative health that leads to tangible recovery.At its core, Black Horse Health is dedicated to addressing the interconnected nature of mental health in relation to substance use disorders, chronic pain, trauma, and process addictions. Having assembled a veteran team of experts with more than 100 years of combined experience, the facility offers a holistic and integrative approach to care that goes beyond conventional norms.In addition to offering evidence-based modalities and a healing-centered approach to trauma, Black Horse Health provides a comprehensive range of holistic services – each tailored to cater to the individual needs of clients. From substance use detox and mental health stabilization to intensive outpatient programs, Black Horse Health’s mission is to support clients in finding the right treatment path to address their specific circumstances. Utilizing trauma specialists, chronic pain experts, substance use disorder counselors, and process addiction therapists, Black Horse’s collaborative approach and individualized treatment plans ensure that every aspect of mental health and well-being is comprehensively probed and thoroughly addressed; this multi-disciplinary approach is unique in the health and wellness sector, and Black Horse is one of few facilities in the country offering this level of all-encompassing care.The complex houses up to 16 clients comfortably. Clients receive the majority of Black Horse’s services while on campus; specifically, clients remain on the Black Horse grounds and are supervised 24/7 when in detox and during the course of residential treatment. Contingencies are available for certain programs, including Black Horse’s partial hospital program, which entails clients being on campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday only. Additionally, Black Horse offers an intensive outpatient program, which requires clients to be on-site three hours per day four days a week for treatment."At Black Horse Health, our aim isn’t just wellness, but overall well-being. We’ve created an especially inviting and private environment where clients can discover their inner strength and balance – empowering them to overcome challenges in their lives,” stated Tonda Chapman, CEO and founding partner at Black Horse Health. She added, "Our facility has the capacity to assist nearly 400 individuals annually who are undertaking the journey toward recovery. Further, Black Horse is proud to contribute 30 healthcare jobs to the local community, which I believe is a testament to our commitment to both individual wellness and to meaningfully uplifting the broader community."Black Horse Health’s welcoming accommodations boast a complete gym under the tutelage of a chiropractic medicine doctor leading a fitness and chronic pain program, a cold plunge, an infrared sauna, a heated pool, aqua therapy, a full-time chef, a backyard area complete with a fire pit, a 24/7 nursing staff, a registered dietitian, an on-site psychiatrist, and counselors with Masters-level training.To its clients committing to one of its individually tailored programs, Black Horse Health offers a comprehensive range of holistic wellness services that complement traditional clinical therapies. Clients are encouraged to explore creative outlets for processing emotions and fostering self-discovery that range from mindfulness and meditation to expressive therapies. In addition, equine-assisted therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and massage therapy are several of the additional services offered at Black Horse in order to enhance emotional and physical well-being.All told, Black Horse Health will provide a full spectrum of treatment, including:• Medical detox, mental health stabilization• Intensive assessment• Residential treatment• Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)• Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)• Comprehensive integrative healing therapies• Family program to support strong, healthy relationships• Alumni services to support sustained recovery“Black Horse Health sets itself apart by its innovative approach to recovery, particularly through its focus on attachment theory,” Chapman added. She concluded, “This framework posits that the quality of early relationships and attachments influences emotional and psychological well-being throughout life. By integrating an attachment-based approach, Black Horse Health fosters secure connections between participants and their caregivers, which is essential for building trust and promoting healing. We believe this relational dynamic is central to the recovery process, as it not only enhances emotional support but also encourages individuals to explore and address underlying issues that contribute to their struggles with addition.”ABOUT BLACK HORSE HEALTH:Black Horse Health is a leading state-of-the-art wellness center that goes beyond conventional treatment to address the intertwining complexities of mental health, substance use disorders, chronic pain, trauma, and process addictions. With a team of exceptional professionals and a wide range of integrative wellness services, Black Horse Health empowers clients to harness the power of healing and discover their path to resilience, wholeness, and purpose. For more information about Black Horse Health and the transformative services it offers, visit www.blackhorsehealth.com or call 713-574-2333.

