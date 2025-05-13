WEDC and Invest Monterrey to collaborate on trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation

Elisabet Zuñiga, Operations Director, Invest Monterrey and Shayna Hetzel, Vice President, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, WEDC

Memorandum of Understanding signed at SelectUSA Investment Summit

MADISON, WI. MAY 13, 2025 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Invest Monterrey, the regional economic development arm of the city of Monterrey, Mexico and the official investment promotion agency of the State of Nuevo León, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to increase collaboration in global trade, business attraction, and market opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers and Elisabet Zuñiga, Director of Operations for Invest Monterrey, during the annual SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C., today.

Monterrey is the second-largest city in Mexico and the capital of the state of Nuevo Leon. Located in northeastern Mexico, Monterrey is recognized as one of the most attractive regions to invest and do business in North America because of its proximity to the U.S. Its workforce is considered the most productive and most prepared in the country.

“Monterrey is an ideal global partner for Wisconsin,” Rikkers said. “Like Wisconsin, it has an outstanding workforce and its dynamism and competitiveness have attracted more than 4,000 foreign companies from different sectors, including iconic Wisconsin businesses like Johnson Controls, Trane/Ingersoll Rand, and GE HealthCare.”

“This partnership between WEDC and Invest Monterrey represents a significant step toward fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across borders,” Zuñiga said. “Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities for startups and investors in both Wisconsin and Monterrey, strengthening our economic ties through SelectUSA and beyond.”

The Memorandum of Understanding calls for WEDC and Invest Monterrey to expand opportunities in entrepreneurship, innovation, trade, and global investment in both regions.

The partnership places particular emphasis on supporting startup ecosystems and identifying opportunities for mutual growth by connecting innovators, researchers, and investors from both Wisconsin and Nuevo León.

One such opportunity may be with Accelerate Wisconsin, a WEDC initiative to support global entrepreneurs in Wisconsin communities with growing and scaling their companies through a partnership with the Wisconsin-based venture firm and accelerator program, gener8tor.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event in the United States to facilitate business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations, and industry experts to make deals happen.