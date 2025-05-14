New Marketing Campaign Flips Script on Ageism; No Fear Mindset, AI Technology Help Older Adults With Falls, Wandering

Theora No Fear Campaign encourages older adults to live boldly

Aging can mean increased fear of falls and wandering if living with dementia. But it does not mean abandoning quality of life, it means adapting to live boldly.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Marketing Campaign Flips the Script on Ageism;

Older Adult Fears of Falling and Wandering Replaced with ‘No Fear, Live Boldly’ Mindset, AI Technology

The theme for the 2025 Older Americans Month celebration this May is to “flip the script” on aging and Theora Care, the leading situational awareness technology company for adults 50+ and family caregivers, joins the movement with its own Theora “No Fear Campaign.” Aimed at the one in four adults age 65+ who will experience a fall, and the 60% of those with Alzheimer’s who wander, the campaign takes a positive mindset approach to combat ageism aided by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networking technology.

“The myth about getting older is you have to abandon quality of life rather than adapt to continue to do the things that bring you happiness regardless of chronological age and health status,” said Stephen Popovich, founder and CEO of Theora Care and a long-distance caregiver for his 88-year-old mother who is a solo ager living at home. “Our ‘No Fear’ campaign gives older adults agency and confidence that they can live the life they want with a little help from advanced technology such as our AI and neural network platform and products including wearable devices.”

“The inspiration for this campaign is our older adult and family caregiver customers who tell us how the Theora Care technology is delivering on both confidence but also social engagement and joy,” said Shelley Symonds, chief marketing officer and a former caregiver to her husband who had ALS and her mother who had dementia. “The technology is just the tool – what we are really giving our customers is help to pursue their dreams. Astronaut John Glenn said it best when in his 70s he went back into space 36 years after his first space flight, ‘Old people have dreams too!’”

The campaign takes on the twin fears of falling and wandering and shows how older adults – from ages 65 to 105 and beyond – can still do things they love if they take back control over those fears. The situational awareness tech solutions from Theora Care help give them that confidence. The campaign tagline of “Theora No Fear” and “Live Boldly” takes on the surfer and youth-culture mindset of the ‘60s and ‘70s when the older adults of today were younger. The campaign reminds older adults age is just a number and you should never stop pursuing your passions and your purpose.

The campaign uses imagery of sports and hobbies, travel and social gatherings with older adults to encourage them to embrace life to its fullest. Instead of dramatizing the fear of missing out (FOMO) older adults experience in other marketing and advertising campaigns that constantly reminds them of their vulnerabilities, the Theora No Fear campaign focuses on the opportunities and that your best life can still be ahead. The campaign will be launched on social media as well as video storytelling on YouTube during Older Americans Month with other events scheduled throughout the year to celebrate older adults and to combat ageism.

Fear of Falling and Wandering Can Be Overcome with AI Technology

For many older adults, the risk of falling can mean broken bones or traumatic brain injury and possibly a long, painful rehabilitation. Studies show that after an initial fall, older adults risk falling again within 3 years which is why many older adults reduce their active lifestyles and may self-isolate from social activities that can negatively impact their physical and mental health. And, the majority of these falls (72%) are not reported by the older adult to a family caregiver or physician.

Another fear of aging is the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s that affects more than 7 million adults and 12 million of their family members caring for them. While a majority of Alzheimer’s adults may grow confused walking or driving in their neighborhoods and become lost on their own, family caregivers want to support a loved one’s independence while protecting them if they wander.

This is where technology, especially the personalized data from AI and neural networking platforms like Theora Care, can help. AARP estimates that 28% of adults over age 50 own a smart wearable device and a Future Market Insights 2024 report projects the fall detection system industry in the U.S. will grow from $308 million today to $700 million by 2032 based on people living longer. This fast-increasing aging population will encounter more falls and other issues, such as wandering with dementia, making smart wearables and other remote monitoring solutions critical tools for families wanting to keep loved ones protected, connected and enjoying their optimal quality of life (QoL).

About Theora® Care

Theora Care is a caregiving solutions company using advanced situational awareness technology that maximizes the quality of life (QoL) for older adults, those with chronic conditions and special needs as well as integrating caregiver connectivity and support into its product design. Theora RhythmsTM is the next generation situational awareness technology platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), neural networks, Ultra Wideband and other tools where location and condition tracking is key. Backed by research studies with government health organizations and academia, Clairvoyant Networks, parent company to Theora Care, is the only U.S.-based company to be a finalist in the 2025 Longitude Prize on Dementia. Theora Care solutions are sold direct to consumer via the company website and through distribution partners in home care, senior living and law enforcement. The company’s mission is to improve care and communication, lower costs, mitigate risk and increase health and wellness security. Learn more: theoracare.com

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.