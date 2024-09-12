Theora® Care New Caregiving Solution Uses Advanced AI Neural Network Smart Fall Detection™ Technology

Theora Care uses AI neural networking technology to help detect AND predict falls.

Theora Rhythms™ Neural Network Goes Beyond Detection of Harmful Falls; Theora Connect™ Smart Wearable Also Authorized by Apple for Critical Alerts

Our Smart Fall Detection service takes fall detection to the next level in understanding falls to help prevent them. This means more independence for older adults and less worry for family caregivers.” — Stephen Popovich, President and CEO - Theora Care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theora Care, the leading situational awareness technology company for adults 50+, announces its Smart Fall Detection™ service, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary neural networking technology that can be used with its Theora Connect smartwatch and Theora Link Pro™ remote monitoring systems offering better quality of life for older adults and their family caregivers.

The sophistication of the Theora Rhythms AI/neural networking technology platform, allows Smart Fall Detection to have aging industry-leading accuracy rates above 95% in detecting falls according to the company's internal testing results. The neural network looks at what happened before, during and after a fall to determine if it really is a fall, or if it is just an impact. This provides situational awareness as part of Theora Care’s focus on caregiving solutions that are always there, always aware, offering wearers and family caregivers a new level of personalized data that protects privacy while building confidence, dignity, independence and peace of mind. The Smart Fall Detection service is an affordable $10.00 monthly fee added to the Theora Connect monthly data subscription service.

“With 53 million family caregivers caring for older loved ones living at home, our mission is to provide technology tools that help make caring more personalized as well as addressing problems before they happen with more accurate real-time data and automatic two-way communication,” said Stephen Popovich, President and CEO of Theora Care. “While other wearables for older adults may be able to detect an impact fall, our Smart Fall Detection service takes it to the next level in also helping to understand a fall, where it happened to ultimately help prevent harmful falls. This creates more independence and better health for the older adult and less worry and mental stress for the caregivers.”

Apple Authorizes Theora Connect Smart Wearable Critical Alerts

The criticality of communication when a fall occurs is a key reason why Apple recently authorized Theora Care to override its “Do Not Disturb” functionality in the case of fall. Critical alerts are passed through to iOS devices even when the iPhone is in “Do Not Disturb” mode so the caregiver always knows when a fall has occurred. Theora Connect allows immediate connection to the family caregiver, not 9-1-1, if the wearer is non-responsive to a fall alert. Theora Care has the option of professional monitoring services or family caregivers in these situations to ensure swift response without delay. It is another reason why Theora Care is the preferred vendor partner for law enforcement agencies, senior living communities and a family caregiver’s best tech friend.

When Theora Care launched its Theora Connect smart wearable, it was specifically designed for older adults with easy-to-read buttons and a simplified, decluttered library of important optimized apps for improving quality of life – an integrated hardware and software solution for older persons. It also was designed with the technology to deliver more personalized and accurate data for the wearer and family caregiver. This mission to integrate the caregiver needs for automatic communication and connectedness to data that can improve their role as a family caregiver was a key element for the engineering and design team.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), more than one in four adults over age 65 will fall resulting in 3 million ER visits annually. Studies have shown after an initial fall, an older adult has the risk of falling again within three years (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10081943/). This fear of falling means many seniors reduce their active lifestyles and may self-isolate from social activities that can negatively impact their physical and mental health. While current remote monitoring and smart wearables may offer a fall detection service, most have high false/positive ratings because the technology is not sophisticated in differentiating if an older adult simply lost balance and bumped into a wall or whether they have a high-risk fall emergency. At the same time, 72% of falls are not reported by older adults to their family caregiver or medical care provider (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6105546/). Providing more accurate, personalized data to the Theora Connect wearer and their family caregiver, via the cost-free Theora Link Pro™ caregiver app for Apple and Android smartphones, can help reduce the falls emergencies that are so common.

AARP estimates that 28% of adults over age 50 own a smart wearable device and a Future Market Insights 2024 report projects the fall detection system industry in the U.S. will grow from $308 million today to $700 million by 2032 based on people living longer (https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fall-detection-system-market) . This fast-increasing aging population will encounter more falls and other issues, such as the 60% of Alzheimer’s adults who wander according to the Alzheimer's Association. This makes smart wearables a critical tool for families wanting to keep loved ones protected and connected.

About Theora Care

Theora Care is a caregiving solutions company using advanced situational awareness technology that maximizes the quality of life (QoL) for older adults, those with chronic conditions and special needs as well as integrating caregiver connectivity and support into its product design. Theora Rhythms is the next generation technology platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), neural networks, Ultra Wideband and other tools where location and condition tracking is key. Backed by research studies with government health organizations and academia, Theora Care’s mission is to improve care and communication, lower costs, mitigate risk and increase health and wellness security. Learn more: theoracare.com

