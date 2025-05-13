Army Veteran shares kidney cancer diagnosis

When Army Veteran Steven Altrich went for his annual physical at the Fargo North Dakota VA in January 2023, his main concern was getting help to quit smoking . Shortly after that appointment, however, he underwent a recommended low-dose CT scan that revealed something far more serious—a tumor on his kidney.

“It was a bit of a shock when they told me I had kidney cancer and needed surgery in two weeks,” recalled Altrich, who served as a truck driver during Operation Desert Storm. “But looking back, I’m grateful it happened that way—there was no time to worry.”

After VA surgeons removed Altrich’s right kidney, along with a two-pound tumor, he learned that the cancer had not spread further. Altrich received a year of preventative immunotherapy under the guidance of a VA TeleOncologist based 1,400 miles away in Durham, North Carolina. He also successfully quit smoking.

TeleOncology provides Veterans access to cancer care experts no matter where they live and no matter what subspecialty of oncology care they need.

“My nurse practitioner Tara was in constant contact with my TeleOncologist, and at Fargo VA, it was like having a family doctor,” said Altrich. “They know your name, they say ‘hi,’ and they check up on you when they don’t even have to.”

Altrich’s message to fellow Veterans is clear: “Don’t wait. When something serious comes up at VA, there’s no waiting—you become top priority. Take advantage of the health care we’re granted and don’t hesitate to speak to someone about how you’re doing.”

If you have questions about cancer screening, quitting smoking or any other health concerns, contact your VA care team to learn more.