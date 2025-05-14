nureal.ai and Juganu Announce Strategic Solution and Channel Partnership Advancing Smart City and Retail AI Solutions

Chris Medina, CEO of nureal.ai Juganu

Pairing Juganu’s Smart City Infrastructure with nureal.ai Models

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nureal.ai , a leading innovator in AI-powered software solutions and NVIDIA Inception Program member, and Juganu, a global provider of intelligent, edge-based infrastructure for Smart Cities and Retail, today announced a strategic solutions and channel partnership to deliver integrated smart city and retail solutions across the United States.As part of the collaboration, nureal’s cutting-edge AI models, including pre-trained large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, and agent-based technologies will be integrated into Juganu’s product suite, enhancing Juganu’s real-time edge intelligence with deeper AI layers, including generative models and advanced decision-making capabilities."This partnership reflects a shared vision to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven solutions that make cities smarter and retail environments predictable with more intelligence at the edge," said Chris Medina, CEO of nureal.ai. "Our vision provides AI and real-time GPU processing inside the light head of every street light across America in cities, malls, parks, airports, hospitals and many more. By combining our AI innovation with Juganu’s proven smart infrastructure technologies, we are poised to create real-world impact at scale."Juganu, known for its breakthroughs in AI-powered smart lighting and urban solutions, will now enhance its offerings with advanced AI, making environments safer, more efficient, and better adapted to community needs.“By integrating nureal.ai’s advanced AI with our smart infrastructure, we’re enabling cities and retailers to shift from reactive operations to proactive intelligence—delivering impact at scale, from public safety to shelf-level insights,” stated Ayal Shiran, CEO of Juganu.About nureal.ainureal.ai designs, develops, and markets next-generation AI applications, pre-trained large language model (LLM) models and agentive AI technologies for smart cities, retail, and public sector transformation. A proud member of the NVIDIA Inception program, nureal uses NVIDIA tools to accelerate innovation and generate solution strategies.About JuganuJuganu provides intelligent infrastructure for cities and retail environments. The platform combines edge-based AI, video, lighting, and connectivity to deliver real-time awareness, safety, and automation—transforming public spaces and physical stores into adaptive, data-driven environments that enhance performance, security, and unlock new revenue through retail media and analytics. Juganu’s technology is deployed using existing lighting infrastructure, enabling rapid, low-cost installations with minimal disruption to urban life.For more information, please visit:● nureal.ai: www.nureal.ai ● Juganu: www.juganu.com

