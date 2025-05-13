FX Design Group Unveils 'Maximizing ROI with Trade Show Booth Rentals'

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group, a full-service exhibit design and trade show booth fabrication firm, has released “Maximizing ROI with Trade Show Booth Rentals.”

This new article illustrates how the best trade show rentals offer high-impact design without the commitment of ownership, letting companies adapt to various events while staying on budget.

“Rental solutions for trade shows and events provide brands with versatility,” said John Johnson, President of FX Design Group. “They eliminate large upfront costs and still deliver a professional, on-brand presence.”

Key points include:
● Cost Efficiency: No major capital investment in permanent structures.
● Customization: Branded graphics and layouts tailored for each show.
● Scalability: Adjust booth size and features as needed.
● Hassle-Free Logistics: Setup, teardown, and shipping often handled by providers.

To read the full article, visit: https://fxgroup.tv/maximizing-roi-with-trade-show-booth-rentals/

About FX Design Group:
Orlando, Florida based FX Design Group, a leader in broadcast design and fabrication services including studio set design for TV, custom trade show exhibits and trade show booth fabrication, and branded environmental design. With over 35 years of experience, the company delivers innovative design, fabrication, and installation services that transform spaces and captivate audiences. By combining expertise in custom trade show display design with turn-key event booth fabrication services, FX Design Group creates trade show exhibits that enhance brand storytelling.

Gary Levitt
FX Design Group
+1 407-877-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FX Design Group Unveils 'Maximizing ROI with Trade Show Booth Rentals'

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Gary Levitt
FX Design Group
+1 407-877-9600
Company/Organization
FX Design Group
3462 Maggie Boulevard
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
+1 407-877-9600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

FX Design Group is an industry-leading design firm in Orlando, FL specializing in broadcast set and lighting design, tradeshow exhibit design, branded environments, and retail interiors. Established in 1986, the company recently merged with Exhibit Design Group International (EDGI), maintaining the FX name and brand. FX offers turnkey design, fabrication, and installation solutions for clients across broadcast news, corporate brands, sports organizations, houses of worship, digital media brands, and retailers nationwide.

More From This Author
FX Design Group Unveils 'Maximizing ROI with Trade Show Booth Rentals'
FX Design Group Discusses 'How Strategic Exhibit Design Increases Engagement and Leads'
FX Design Group Publishes “'Creating Displays and Exhibits for Trade Shows That Reflect Your Brand Identity'
View All Stories From This Author