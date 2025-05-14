Trucent Joins City of Noblesville to Plant Trees, Strengthen Community Roots

The “Trucent Plants Trees” initiative brought together more than 40 volunteers to enhance the natural beauty and usability of a popular Noblesville, IN trail. Trucent Inc. planted trees in Noblesville, IN, just south of the Pleasant Street underpass, a stretch chosen to add scenic beauty and create shaded respite for walkers, runners, and cyclists. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen (left) and Trucent’s Scott Behrens (right) discuss the day’s efforts during the “Trucent Plants Trees” event on May 6.

Trucent employees and local partners plant 20 native trees along the White River Greenway to support sustainability and community beautification.

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 6, Trucent employees partnered with city leaders, environmental experts, and arborists to plant 20 native trees along the White River Greenway in Noblesville, Indiana. The “Trucent Plants Trees” initiative brought together more than 40 volunteers to enhance the natural beauty and usability of the popular trail.

The planting took place just south of the Pleasant Street underpass, a stretch chosen to add scenic beauty and create shaded respite for walkers, runners, and cyclists. The White River Greenway is a 2.85-mile trail that winds through Forest Park and downtown Noblesville, connecting to Potter’s Bridge Park—home to one of Indiana’s last remaining covered bridges.

Hosted in partnership with the City of Noblesville and supported by the United States Forest Service, the event featured remarks from Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen and Deputy Mayor Matt Light, who thanked volunteers and emphasized the lasting environmental and civic value of urban forestry.

“We’re proud to work alongside forward-thinking partners like Trucent who understand the value of investing in our urban forest,” said Mayor Jensen.

Participants included Drew Hart, Natural Resources Specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, and Erin Brown, Partnership Manager for the City of Noblesville. Arborists Ashley Mulis of Arbor Logic Consulting and John Easley, a Master Arborist with the City of Noblesville, provided guidance on tree selection and placement to ensure long-term success.

“Sustainability has been a core value at Trucent since its founding,” said Jay Satterfield, Vice President of Trucent Industrial Solutions. “We believe in making a lasting impact not only through the work we do, but in the communities where we do business and where our employees live.”

Mark Nigh, Vice President of Trucent Centrifuge Parts & Repair, added, “It’s meaningful for our team to come together and contribute to something that will benefit generations to come. This event reflects the kind of community partnership and environmental care that has always been part of Trucent culture.”

This planting is one of several initiatives Trucent is undertaking to invest in environmental stewardship and strengthen local communities.

About Trucent:

Trucent is a leading provider of fluid separation solutions, offering advanced technologies and services to optimize processes across various industries. At its Noblesville, Indiana location, Trucent operates Trucent Centrifuge Parts & Repair, which supplies centrifuge parts and service expertise; and Trucent Industrial Solutions, which delivers fluid management and separation technologies to manufacturers seeking improved efficiency and sustainability.

