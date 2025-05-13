Special Olympics Georgia to host the 2025 Summer State Games

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is proud to announce the 2025 State Summer Games will occur on Friday, May 16th – Saturday, May 17th at Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia. The State Summer Games are a cornerstone event for Special Olympics Georgia, providing an inclusive environment where athletes with intellectual disabilities can shine. The 2025 Summer Games will include not only athletic competition but also free health screenings, fun activities, and community engagement opportunities. Special Olympics Georgia is thrilled to welcome back our incredible athletes, dedicated coaches, generous sponsors, and passionate volunteers as we gear up for this year’s exciting competition. We invite everyone—including the general public—to join us as enthusiastic 'Fans in the Stands' and be part of the celebration!Over the course of the weekend, more than 1,600 athletes will showcase their talents across a wide range of events, including Swimming, Gymnastics, Soccer, Soccer Skills, Tennis, Athletics (Track & Field), Flag Football, Cheerleading, Table Tennis, and Volleyball. Athletes will also have the exciting opportunity to participate in five different health screenings through the Healthy Athletes disciplines: Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes, Fit Feet, and our newest addition—Strong Minds. These screenings will be held on Saturday, May 17th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, and Opening Eyes will be located inside the Emory Student Center in separate rooms. Meanwhile, Fit Feet and Strong Minds will be featured outdoors on McDonough Field as part of the Olympic Town festivities. As a special incentive, any athlete who completes at least three health screenings will be eligible to enter a drawing for a Fitbit and will also receive a blanket!SOGA would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow’s Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes as well as thank our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus. We also thank our Games Presenting Sponsor: Winter Construction."Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."- Special Olympics Athlete OathFor more information on all event logistics for the 2025 State Summer Games, please contact David Crawford at David.Crawford@SpecialOlympicsga.org.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 19,853 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org Come out and cheer on the athletes while being a “Fan in the Stands!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.