Abrams Justice Raises Alarm Over Widespread Elevator Safety Issues in Miami’s Brickell Neighborhood

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abrams Justice, a prominent Miami-based personal injury law firm, is sounding the alarm over widespread elevator safety concerns affecting residential and commercial buildings in the Brickell neighborhood.

The firm has become increasingly aware of a troubling pattern of mechanical failures and reports of non-compliance involving elevators operating without clearly visible or up-to-date safety certifications. These findings raise concerns about whether current inspection and maintenance standards are being consistently enforced.

The Brickell area, often referred to as the "Manhattan of the South," is home to a dense cluster of high-rise condos, hotels, and office buildings. With such a high daily reliance on elevators, any lapse in safety protocols can lead to dangerous outcomes.

“The South Florida community deserves to know the current state of elevator inspections and certifications across the tri-county area,” said Ivan Abrams, co-founder of Abrams Justice. “It’s not enough to assume these systems are being properly maintained. Our findings suggest a deep-rooted issue that could affect thousands of people.”

Abrams Justice is calling for increased transparency from property owners and stricter enforcement of state and local elevator codes. The firm also encourages residents to ask to see their building’s current elevator certificates and to report any expired licenses or repeated mechanical issues to local authorities.

“More often than not, injuries could have been prevented with proper maintenance, repairs, and strict safety code compliance,” Abrams continued. “Elevators and escalators should be safe, reliable, and properly certified and pass safety inspections on an annual basis — anything less puts lives at risk.”

Abrams Justice remains committed to advocating for the safety and rights of Miami residents and urges individuals who have experienced elevator-related incidents to remain vigilant and seek appropriate guidance.

About Abrams Justice

Abrams Justice is a South Florida law firm dedicated to catastrophic personal injury cases and breach of contract litigation. Led by partners Isabel and Ivan Abrams, the firm is committed to transparency, approachability, and standing up for the underserved — redefining what it means to advocate with both compassion and force in the courtroom. For more information, visit https://abramsjustice.com or contact our office directly at (305) 709-0880.

