Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training Wins The 2024 Best Dog Trainer in Huntsville, Alabama
Successful dog trainer Dale Buchanan has been awarded the 2024 Best Dog Trainer in Huntsville, AL, from the Quality Business Awards.HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusively known in Huntsville, AL. area for his puppy training and dog behavior modification programs, Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training has been bestowed with the prestigious title of The Best Dog Trainer of 2024. This remarkable achievement marks the second consecutive year that Top Gun Dog Training has been honored with this exclusive award.
There are over 50 dog trainers in the Northern Alabama area, and Top Gun Dog Training achieved an overall quality score exceeding 95% in the categories of Satisfaction, Service, Reputation, and Quality to win this award. You can learn more about Top Gun Dog Trainings award on the Quality Business Awards website.
Top Gun Dog Training offers training sessions in the owner’s home in the Huntsville, AL area, covering basic obedience commands, leash training, and socialization skills. Dale’s training methods focus on positive reinforcement.
“We were struggling with training our 8-week-old energetic Blue Heeler puppy. Dale was always patient and encouraging and often, in 5 minutes, had her doing things we spent time working on with little success. She is now a 5-month-old well-behaved Heeler, but still learning with the training from Dale. If your puppy or dog's training is not going the way you hoped, we can’t recommend Dale enough.”
Marc - Huntsville, AL
In addition to winning this award, Dale has published three top-selling puppy training books, hosted 100 Puppy Talk Podcast episodes, and successfully trained over 1,200 puppies. All of Dale’s work has been well-received, with glowing 5-star reviews.
“Our Bernedoodle Major needed help with general manners and building confidence out in public. This personalized training helped us learn how to properly work on these things and Major did great. He now goes to his place when we need him to and stay until released. He is able to walk on a loose leash and his recall is greatly improved. He can even wait at an open door until released before bolting out now. We are able to go to public places and feel confident we can manage his behavior and keep him comfortable. Dale understands the dog psychology and I’m very glad we did the training”
Brandon - Huntsville, AL
Top Gun Dog Training is available to take on new clients for dog training and puppy training.
