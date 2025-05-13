Prime Minister announces new Ministry

CANADA, May 13 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the members of Canada’s new Ministry.

Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build a stronger economy, to reduce the cost of living, and to keep our communities safe. This focused team will act on this mandate for change with urgency and determination.

The new government will act to catalyze investment and build a new Canadian economy – one that creates higher-paying careers, raises incomes, and can withstand future shocks. They will work in collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples to advance the nation-building investments that will support the government’s core mission of building one strong, united economy – the strongest economy in the G7.

The new Cabinet is appointed as follows:

Shafqat Ali , President of the Treasury Board

Rebecca Alty , Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Anita Anand , Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gary Anandasangaree , Minister of Public Safety

François-Philippe Champagne , Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Rebecca Chartrand , Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Julie Dabrusin , Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Sean Fraser , Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Chrystia Freeland , Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Mandy Gull-Masty , Minister of Indigenous Services

Patty Hajdu , Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Tim Hodgson , Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Mélanie Joly , Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Dominic LeBlanc , President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Joël Lightbound , Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

Heath MacDonald , Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Steven MacKinnon , Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

David J. McGuinty , Minister of National Defence

Jill McKnight , Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Lena Metlege Diab , Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Marjorie Michel , Minister of Health

Eleanor Olszewski , Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Gregor Robertson , Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Maninder Sidhu , Minister of International Trade

Evan Solomon , Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Joanne Thompson , Minister of Fisheries

, Minister of Fisheries Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

The Cabinet will be supported by 10 secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister’s portfolio.

The new secretaries of State are appointed as follows:

Buckley Belanger , Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Stephen Fuhr , Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

Anna Gainey , Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Wayne Long , Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

Stephanie McLean , Secretary of State (Seniors)

Nathalie Provost , Secretary of State (Nature)

Ruby Sahota , Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

Randeep Sarai , Secretary of State (International Development)

Adam van Koeverden , Secretary of State (Sport)

, Secretary of State (Sport) John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

“Canada’s new Ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve. Everyone is expected and empowered to show leadership – to bring new ideas, a clear focus, and decisive action to their work.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

