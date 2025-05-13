DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF A SERIES FLOOD-PROTECTION PROJECTS IN VILLAGE OF SACKETS HARBOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY

New York Department of State Secretary Walter T. Mosley today announced the completion of construction of a series of flood resiliency projects. The Village of Sackets Harbor, Jefferson County, was awarded over $3.3 million to complete the work through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The projects include climate resilient upgrades and improvements of the village waterfront and greenspace at Market Square Park and other public waterfront sites within the village, as well as the installation of a new seawall to protect the Village’s Water Treatment Plant. Residents and visitors utilize the Market Square Park for recreation and access to the downtown area, which includes a public dock used by recreational boaters and anglers.

The Secretary of State also announced the completion of the Village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) plan and municipal comprehensive plan, as well as other recreational improvements to Market Square Park, all funded by the New York Department of State (DOS) LWRP program.

“Coastline resiliency and waterfront revitalization are working hand in glove here in Sackets Harbor with the completion of these transformative REDI and LWRP projects”’ said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The Village has taken a major step forward in creating a vibrant, sustainable and resilient waterfront and recognizing Lake Ontario as a critical social, economic, recreational and ecological resource for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Market Square Park experienced historic flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario in 2017 and 2019. The bulkhead and park sidewalk were submerged, leaving the village’s public dock unusable. The flooding prevented visitors and residents from accessing the park and hindered entry to the village downtown. The village greenspace was left damaged and at risk of further flooding during future high-water events.

Now complete, this flood resiliency project will allow for safe, continued access to the public greenspace, the public boat dock, and the downtown during times of high water. In addition, as part of this project, the village enhanced public access to the waterfront at two locations within the Village’s downtown district, made improvements to the Village’s Market Square Park pump station and the shoreline at the Ontario Street wastewater treatment plant outfall as well as completed resiliency enhancements and drainage improvements at the Pickering Museum.

Mitigation measures included:

Raising the sheet pile wall, bulkhead, and waterfront of Market Square Park approximately two feet;

Installation of an all-access waterfront plaza including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks in Market Square Park;

Installation of 14-boat capacity floating docks with power/water pedestals and a sewage pump out station;

Construction of three new waterfront greenspaces with hand boat launches or fishing piers;

Expansion of public parking areas;

Shoreline stabilization at the Ontario Street wastewater treatment plant outfall; and

Installation of pavers, wooden plank walkways, stone walls, stone piers, and new site plantings to improve the resiliency and appearance of the entrance to the Pickering Museum.

Also complete, the seawall replacement project will protect the Village’s Water Treatment Plant and mitigate future risk inundation and degradation during flooding events. The facility provides drinking water to the Village of Sackets harbor, the Town of Hounsfield, and two NYS Parks; Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and Wescott Beach State Park.

The new structure is comprised of a stacked limestone revetment with associated site improvements, including new storm drains, permanent erosion control mats, and new tree plantings.

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight “As summer approaches, it is excellent to see multiple flood -protection REDI projects completed. Governor Hochul’s commitment to these critical waterfront projects is providing safer places for residents and visitors to experience New York’s beautiful lakes and rivers. I look forward to visiting the many shoreline communities, to see first hand how they have benefited from the REDI initiative.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The completion of the Market Square Park and Water Treatment Plant Seawall resiliency projects in Sackets Harbor marks a significant step forward in protecting this historic waterfront community from potential future flooding. With new and sustained investments in the Governor Hochul’s State of the State and the recently passed State Budget, New York State continues to support smart, sustainable infrastructure that protects communities and local businesses and safeguards natural resources, as well as the character and vitality of places like Sackets Harbor for generations to come.”

REDI Commissioner for Jefferson and St. Lawrence County and New York Power Authority (NYPA) President and CEO and Justin E. Driscoll said, “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for the Village of Sackets Harbor and the broader Lake Ontario community. These projects will not only protect our valuable natural resources but will ensure that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities that the region offers. NYPA is proud to support these initiatives that foster sustainability and resilience.”

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Today’s announcement is evidence of Governor Hochul’s commitment to providing real solutions that position shoreline communities for growth, prosperity, and resiliency in the face of extreme weather. EFC is pleased to have participated with the Village of Sackets Harbor and state partners on the REDI program, especially to get the critical seawall replacement project at the village's wastewater treatment plant across the finish line.”

Jefferson County Legislature Chairman William Johnson said, “The completed REDI projects are game changers for the Village of Sackets Harbor and the broader Jefferson County Community. By investing in resilient infrastructure and protecting critical resources like our water treatment plants, we are safeguarding public health, supporting economic growth, and preserving our unique waterfront character for generations to come.”

Village of Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgiasaid, "This investment doesn't just protect Sackets from future flooding - it has brought new life to our waterfront. Thanks to support from New York State and the REDI program, we’ve rebuilt critical infrastructure, made it easier for everyone to enjoy the harbor, and kept the character of Sackets Harbor intact for locals, businesses, and

visitors alike."

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 18 projects in the design phase, 8 projects in the construction phase, and 108 projects completed.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.

The New York Department of State (DOS) also approved and funded the Village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) Plan and Comprehensive Plan. The LWRP plan sets forth a vision for the future of the waterfront, including dozens of recommended projects that support the community’s vision. DOS also provided over $675,000 in 2022 to implement several of these recommended waterfront projects in the LWRP program, including improvements to Market Square Park, such as an accessible boat ramp, docks and kayak launch; a new walkway; and a picnic area.

The Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. For more information on the program, visit the LWRP website at https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.

###