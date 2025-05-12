New York Department of State Announces Completion of Plattsburgh Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Plan

The New York Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the City of Plattsburgh’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) Plan. The LWRP Plan provides a step-by-step process to implement the City’s vision for the future of its waterfront along the Saranac River and Lake Champlain and identifies dozens of recommended projects. The plan builds on previous DOS-funded investments that are transforming the City’s waterfront and downtown, including $2.9 million from the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award for riverfront access improvements.

“With the completion of this plan, Plattsburgh’s waterfront and downtown revitalization efforts have taken another major step toward creating a vibrant, sustainable and resilient waterfront and maximizing the responsible use and enjoyment of the Saranac River and Lake Champlain,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The combination of support from the LWRP and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping make the City’s waterfront a critical social, economic, recreational and ecological resource that will pay dividends for generations to come.”

The LWRP Plan reflects the City’s goals of promoting responsible access to, and enjoyment of, its Saranac River and Lake Champlain waterfront by protecting historic and natural resources and connecting the City’s downtown to the waterfront. The plan guides the City in implementing its vision for the waterfront by identifying 31 projects that improve fishing access, aesthetics, park space and public access to recreational water uses.

The City can now apply for funding from DOS LWRP to implement the projects recommended in the LWRP Plan. Specific projects identified include:

“Complete Street” improvements to Cumberland Avenue

Fishing Pier, pavilion and restrooms for Harborside/Dock Street Landing Park

Cumberland Bay Trail Enhancements

Bridge Street Building Façade Enhancements

Lighting, seating and walkway improvements to MacDonough Park

Downtown Public Art and Signage

The full LWRP plan is available on the Department of State website.

The City also completed an accompanying Comprehensive Plan, which sets a blueprint for future land use, development and infrastructure decisions for the entire City.

Both the LWRP Plan and Comprehensive Plan were funded through the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. Additional DOS funding for the City’s waterfront includes:

LWRP ($110,000): completion in 2023 of Harborside Master Plan, including designs for an Environmental Learning Center, trails, multi-use building and recreational amenities.

DRI ($2.9 million): kayak launch, Riverfront Walk at Durkee Street, trails, waterfront overlook and various improvements to Macdonough Park.

The LWRP was adopted by the City Common Council on May 2, 2024, and included input from a waterfront advisory committee comprising representatives from the City of Plattsburgh government and community. Two public workshops were held, and a survey was sent to the community to gain input from Plattsburgh residents and waterfront stakeholders.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell K. Hughes said, “The approval of the City of Plattsburgh LWRP enables the City to improve public access to our waterfront and promote redevelopment while protecting natural resources in our waterfront area along the Saranac River and Lake Champlain. Support from the Department of State has allowed us to complete the LWRP and implementation projects for over 30 years, and we look forward to the continuation of achieving our goals for the waterfront in the coming years.”

Assembly Member Billy Jones said, “The completion of the City of Plattsburgh LWRP is a major step toward bringing further economic development and tourism to the North Country, which is always welcome. The LWRP will showcase the city’s waterfront for locals and visitors alike while also protecting our valuable natural resources. I am looking forward to the continued work on these projects and am grateful to the Department of State for their support.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said, “The City of Plattsburgh’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan is a big step forward not just for the City, but for the entire region. By improving access and making smart investments along our shared waterways, it grows our economy, create new recreational opportunities, and ultimately build stronger communities. Our waterways connect us economically, environmentally, socially, and culturally and revitalizing them strengthens the entire North Country.”

Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce said, "The completion of the city's waterfront revitalization plan is a major advance. It positions Plattsburgh for substantial new progress toward enhancing our connections with Lake Champlain and the Saranac River as major assets for the community's future economy and quality of life. Congratulations to the city team and thank you to Governor Hochul and the State Department for their indispensable support. Onward and upward!"

About the DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

The Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. For more information on the program, visit the LWRP website at https://dos.ny.gov/local-waterfront-revitalization-program.