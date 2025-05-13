Vollrath Brings Versatile Foodservice Solutions and Domestic Manufacturing Strength to the 2025 NRA Show

Vollrath's Hot Cold Frozen Modular Drop-in is ideal for all serving stations, front and back of the house.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company , a leading manufacturer of high-quality foodservice equipment, will feature a comprehensive selection of its latest and most trusted solutions at the 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, taking place May 17–20 in Chicago. Visitors to Booth #4414 will see a strong representation of Vollrath ’s capabilities across modular serving systems, induction and countertop cooking, beverage service, and food prep tools.One of the highlights on display will be the new Hot/Cold/Frozen Drop-In, a flexible unit that allows operators to switch seamlessly between temperature modes—hot, cold, or frozen—within the same well. This cutting-edge solution is ideal for dynamic foodservice environments where menu variety and adaptability are key.In addition to current offerings, Vollrath will preview several upcoming products in the booth, including heated display cases and new back-of-house induction solutions designed to enhance efficiency and performance in commercial kitchens.Other categories represented include ovens, toasters, display cases, prep smallwares and equipment, beverage dispensers, and custom fabrication options - all built with the performance, durability, and reliability that foodservice professionals have come to expect from Vollrath.Attendees will also be able to explore Vollrath’s dedicated Made in America section, which highlights the company’s strong domestic manufacturing capabilities. Featured products include Wear-Ever aluminum cookware, carbon steel fry pans, aluminum sheet pans, stainless steel steam table pans and accessories, conveyor toasters, utensils, warewashing racks, and more. A touchscreen kiosk will offer visitors an easy way to view the entire Made in USA offering, underscoring Vollrath’s commitment to supporting foodservice professionals with dependable, domestically manufactured solutions.Also featured within the booth will be Stoelting, Vollrath’s brand of frozen treat equipment. Known for reliability and ease of use, Stoelting provides solutions for soft serve, shakes, custard, and more. Attendees can explore how Stoelting helps operators deliver popular frozen treats with consistent results and minimal maintenance.“We’re excited to connect with customers and industry professionals at this year’s NRA Show and share a look at where we’re headed,” said Erik Lampe, CEO of The Vollrath Company. “Vollrath continues to focus on developing solutions that bring real value to operators, through smarter design, operational flexibility, and our strong domestic manufacturing capabilities that support long-term performance.”To learn more about Vollrath’s offerings, visit vollrathfoodservice.com About Vollrath FoodserviceVollrath Foodservice is a global leader in foodservice equipment and supplies that offers an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment including serving systems and components, countertop equipment and smallwares. Primarily produced and assembled in the United States, Vollrath’s products are manufactured to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service and extensive educational resources. For more details, visit vollrathfoodservice.com.

