Secretary Naig Encourages Farmers to Sign-Up for Iowa’s Cover Crop Cost-Share Program

Popular annual statewide program helps accelerate conservation momentum

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 13, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is again offering state cost-share incentives for using cover crops. The annual program, which is available to eligible first-time users as well as returning participants, is now open for Iowa farmers to begin enrolling their acres that will be seeded this fall.

“Planting season is a great time for farmers to think about conservation and consider ways to add even more practices to the land. Cover crops are proven to not only improve water quality and hold our soil in place, but they also provide many other benefits including forage for livestock, reduced soil compaction and enhanced soil health. Through our state’s popular statewide cost-share program for both first-time and existing cover crop users, we’re helping more farmers cover more acres,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa has broken conservation records each of the last three years, and we're committed to continuing this momentum. Many farmers visit their county USDA office to certify their crop acres this time of year, and so it is a good time to also sign up for cost share and the other conservation programs available. Recognizing every acre is unique, I also encourage farmers to explore the other conservation and water quality programs and practices that may work on their farms.”

Cover Crop Cost-Share

• Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $30 per acre.

• Farmers who have already experienced the benefits of using cover crops can receive $20 per acre.

• Cost share funding through this program is limited to 160 acres per participant.

Additional Cost-Share Assistance for First-Time Users Only

• Farmers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre.

• Farmers can receive $3 per acre for utilizing a nitrogen inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer.

• Cost share funding for this program is limited to 160 acres per participant.

Last year, 3,544 farmers and landowners enrolled nearly 390,000 cover crop acres in this program. The state invested more than $8.5 million through the Water Quality Initiative, which leveraged nearly $23.4 million in total conservation investment.

Funds will be made available beginning in July, but farmers may start submitting applications immediately through their county soil and water conservation offices located in their county USDA Service Center. Iowa farmers and landowners are also encouraged to visit with their local Service Center staff to inquire about additional cost share funds and other conservation programs that may be available.

Learn more about conservation in Iowa by visiting CleanWaterIowa.org.

