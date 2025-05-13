Study shows that a Dell PowerEdge R7725 server with AMD EPYC 9755 processors can do the work of up to 14 legacy servers

Speed up your transactions and save with new Dell PowerEdge R7725 servers powered by AMD EPYC 9755 processors Infographic

Consolidating the work of older servers with the PowerEdge server could save costs while offering better analytics and transactional database performance.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For organizations that last purchased servers before 2020, their data center infrastructure may be underperforming, especially if their user base and services have grown and evolved over the last five years. Newer servers can offer higher-performing data center resources that IT teams can then use to consolidate the work of underperforming older servers. In addition to the potential performance boost, organizations could end up saving money on power, licensing, and more.Principled Technologies (PT) recently discovered that the new Dell PowerEdge R7725 server with AMD EPYC 9755 processors could handle significantly more work than an older HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server with Intel Xeon Gold 6142 processors—so much more that companies could replace 14 older servers running analytics workloads with one PowerEdge R7725, or 13 older servers running online transaction processing (OLTP) workloads with one PowerEdge R7725.PT also saw improved performance per watt from the new Dell and AMD solution, which could help organizations reduce overall power consumption and save on power costs. The Dell and AMD solution had far more processor cores than the legacy solution (128 vs. 16), and when PT broke down the OLTP performance per core, the Dell and AMD solution delivered a 62.9 percent increase over the legacy server. That performance boost per core could mean paying for fewer licenses when scaling out the newer server, enabling licensing cost savings.For energy consumption, the PT report states, “When we combine the consolidation factor with the improved power efficiency of the Dell and AMD solution, the reduction in power usage—and your monthly electricity bill—become dramatic. Compared to the 14 legacy servers you would need to run the [data analytics] workload or the 13 legacy servers you would need for the [OLTP] workload, a single Dell PowerEdge R7725 server with AMD EPYC 9755 processors would reduce power usage by 75.4 and 76.2 percent respectively. That means you would pay less than one-fourth the amount to power these workloads every month.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/tyhADCe or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/7gYdqsd About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

